Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Scientists Propose New Way to Find Aliens: Detect Their Failing Warp Drives

posted by hubie on Wednesday June 26, @06:42AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://gizmodo.com/detect-aliens-warp-drive-collapse-gravitational-waves-1851550746

Warp drives, inspired by Albert Einstein's grasp of cosmological physics, were first mathematically modeled by physicist Miguel Alcubierre in 1994. According to Alcubierre, a spacecraft could achieve faster-than-light travel (relative to an outside observer) through a mechanism known as a "warp bubble," which contracts space in front of it and expands space behind. The warp drive doesn't accelerate the spacecraft locally to faster-than-light speeds; instead, it manipulates spacetime around the vessel. Such a spaceship could travel vast distances in a short period by "warping" spacetime, bypassing the light-speed limit in a way that is consistent with general relativity.

The trouble is, this model requires negative energy, a speculative form of energy where there's less energy than empty space, which is not currently understood or achievable with today's technology. This gap in our understanding keeps the actual construction of a warp drive, as portrayed in Star Wars and Star Trek, firmly within the realms of science fiction.

In a study uploaded to the arXiv preprint server, astrophysicist and mathematician Katy Clough from Queen Mary University of London, along with colleagues Tim Dietrich from the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics and Sebastian Khan from Cardiff University, explore the possibility that the hypothetical collapse of warp drives could emit detectable gravitational waves.

Note: Simply disable CSS style sheets to bypass the "Continue Reading" button.

Original Submission


«  Julian Assange Walks Free After Reaching Plea Deal in US Court Over Leaking Military Secrets
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Scientists Propose New Way to Find Aliens: Detect Their Failing Warp Drives | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday June 26, @06:59AM

    by shrewdsheep (5215) on Wednesday June 26, @06:59AM (#1362050)

    I believe worm holes are the more realistic option for fast-than-light travel. Potentially, a badly set up worm hole could funnel money into my bank account. I have now worked out a contraption that can detect such an event. Please help me in testing my rig by transferring some money. Unfortunately, due to some technical limitations the lower limit of detection is $10.

(1)