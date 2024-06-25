Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

House Bans DJI Drones for Implementing the House's Demands

posted by hubie on Thursday June 27, @01:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the hyperbolic-hyperventilation dept.
News

Snotnose writes:

The House Ban On DJI Drones Is Mindless Anticompetitive Fear Mongering

When it comes to China, the U.S. likes to pretend its business policies are well-crafted, logic-driven decisions based on the welfare of the markets and the public, but very often that's simply not the case. We've already noted how the TikTok ban is an unconstitutional mess that doesn't have the public's support, in large part because it doesn't actually fix any of the problems supporters of a ban like to claim.

"Essentially, the US government pressured drone manufacturers to implement privacy and safety features that required internet infrastructure to operate, DJI built those features, and now lawmakers say those same features could be used by China to spy on Americans and are the reason for the ban. Meanwhile, the only existing American drone manufacturers create far more invasive products that are sold exclusively to law enforcement and government entities, which are increasingly using them to conduct surveillance on American citizens and communities."

Who's the naive idiot who thinks congress makes "well-crafted, logic-driven decisions based on the welfare of the markets and the public"?

Original Submission


«  Do Protons Decay? The Answer Might be on the Moon
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
House Bans DJI Drones for Implementing the House's Demands | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Kell on Thursday June 27, @01:56AM

    by Kell (292) on Thursday June 27, @01:56AM (#1362179)

    DJI is too big, too centralised and needs international competition for reasons of national sovereignty. Domestic sources of drones are a Good Thing for any nation, and whatever sophistry kicks local industry into building platforms at the expense of economic (and future military) rivals is appropriate.

    --
    Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(1)