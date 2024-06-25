from the corporate-schadenfreude dept.
Microsoft may be hit with a massive fine in the European Union for "possibly abusively" bundling Teams with its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 software suites for businesses.
On Tuesday, the European Commission (EC) announced preliminary findings of an investigation into whether Microsoft's "suite-centric business model combining multiple types of software in a single offering" unfairly shut out rivals in the "software as a service" (SaaS) market.
"Since at least April 2019," the EC found, Microsoft's practice of "tying Teams with its core SaaS productivity applications" potentially restricted competition in the "market for communication and collaboration products."
[...] For Microsoft, the EC's findings are likely not entirely unexpected, although Tuesday's announcement must be disappointing. The company had been hoping to avoid further scrutiny by introducing some major changes last year. Most drastically, Microsoft began "offering some suites without Teams," the EC said, but even that wasn't enough to appease EU regulators.
[...] Microsoft will now be given an opportunity to defend its practices. If the company is unsuccessful, it risks a potential fine up to 10 percent of its annual worldwide turnover and an order possibly impacting how the leading global company conducts business.
In a statement to Ars, Microsoft President Brad Smith confirmed that the tech giant would work with the commission to figure out a better solution.
"Having unbundled Teams and taken initial interoperability steps, we appreciate the additional clarity provided today and will work to find solutions to address the commission's remaining concerns," Smith said.
[...] The EC initially launched its investigation into Microsoft's allegedly abusive Teams bundling last July. Its probe came after Slack and Alfaview makers complained that Microsoft may be violating Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), "which prohibits the abuse of a dominant market position."
[...] Last March, the EC called for stakeholder feedback after rolling out "the first major policy initiative in the area of abuse of dominance rules." The initiative sought to update TFEU for the first time since 2008 based on reviewing relevant case law.
[...] Stakeholders had four weeks to submit comments. Among those providing feedback, however, was the US Chamber of Commerce (COC), which warned that the EU's updated guidance didn't seem to adhere to case law and would "likely will reduce innovation and lead to higher prices for consumers" when it's adopted. Currently, that is set to happen during the fourth quarter of 2025, the EC's call for comments said.
According to the COC, the EU rushed the comment period and could have missed out on a "meaningful opportunity" to adequately weigh all valid concerns.
[...] Just this week, the COC's fears seemed to be substantiated as the EC cracked down on Microsoft and Apple. On Monday, the Commission concluded that Apple may be violating the Digital Markets Act by preventing "app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content."
The European Commission today said it found that Apple is violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA) with App Store rules and fees that "prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content." The commission "informed Apple of its preliminary view" that the company is violating the law, the regulator announced.
This starts a process in which Apple has the right to examine documents in the commission's investigation file and reply in writing to the findings. There is a March 2025 deadline for the commission to make a final ruling.
[...] Apple was further accused of charging excessive fees. The commission said that Apple is allowed to charge "a fee for facilitating via the App Store the initial acquisition of a new customer by developers," but "the fees charged by Apple go beyond what is strictly necessary for such remuneration. For example, Apple charges developers a fee for every purchase of digital goods or services a user makes within seven days after a link-out from the app."
Apple says it charges a commission of 27 percent on sales "to the user for digital goods or services on your website after a link out... provided that the sale was initiated within seven days and the digital goods or services can be used in an app."
[...] The commission today also announced it is starting a separate investigation into Apple's "contractual requirements for third-party app developers and app stores," including its "Core Technology Fee." Apple charges the Core Technology Fee for app installs, whether they are delivered from Apple's own App Store, from an alternative app marketplace, or from a developer's own website. The first million installs each year are free, but a per-install fee of €0.50 applies after that.
The commission said it would investigate whether the Core Technology Fee complies with the DMA.