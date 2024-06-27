24/06/27/1513214 story
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2024/06/27/iss-astronauts-take-shelter-after-russian-spacecraft-breaks-up-in-orbit/
posted by janrinok on Thursday June 27, @03:20PM
from the rest-in-pieces dept.
from the rest-in-pieces dept.
The 6-ton (13,000 pounds) high-resolution observation satellite Resurs P1 was launched in 2013 and decommissioned in 2022 due to 'equipment malfunction'. Between 26 June 13:05 UTC and 27 June 00:51 UTC it 'released a number of fragments' where number is > 100.
Nine astronauts aboard the International Space Station climbed into their respective spacecraft to take refuge from potential impacts with space debris
Apparently they stayed there one hour.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2024/06/27/iss-astronauts-take-shelter-after-russian-spacecraft-breaks-up-in-orbit/
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-06-27/russian-satellite-blasts-debris-in-space-forces-iss-astronauts-to-shelter
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Decomissioned Russian Satelite Breaks Up, Astronauts on ISS Move to Their Spacecrafts | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday June 27, @03:36PM
In the event of catastrophe. Do they still hop in the Boeing capsule for a hopefully non-fiery/explody return trip?
I guess not: https://www.reuters.com/technology/space/how-boeings-starliner-can-bring-its-astronauts-back-earth-2024-06-24/ [reuters.com]
Then again, maybe so, if there's not enough room on the other spacecraft attached to the ISS. Assuming everyone had to evacuate.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"