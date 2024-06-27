The 6-ton (13,000 pounds) high-resolution observation satellite Resurs P1 was launched in 2013 and decommissioned in 2022 due to 'equipment malfunction'. Between 26 June 13:05 UTC and 27 June 00:51 UTC it 'released a number of fragments' where number is > 100.

Nine astronauts aboard the International Space Station climbed into their respective spacecraft to take refuge from potential impacts with space debris

Apparently they stayed there one hour.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2024/06/27/iss-astronauts-take-shelter-after-russian-spacecraft-breaks-up-in-orbit/

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-06-27/russian-satellite-blasts-debris-in-space-forces-iss-astronauts-to-shelter