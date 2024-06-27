Stories
Decomissioned Russian Satelite Breaks Up, Astronauts on ISS Move to Their Spacecrafts

pkrasimirov writes:

The 6-ton (13,000 pounds) high-resolution observation satellite Resurs P1 was launched in 2013 and decommissioned in 2022 due to 'equipment malfunction'. Between 26 June 13:05 UTC and 27 June 00:51 UTC it 'released a number of fragments' where number is > 100.

Nine astronauts aboard the International Space Station climbed into their respective spacecraft to take refuge from potential impacts with space debris

Apparently they stayed there one hour.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2024/06/27/iss-astronauts-take-shelter-after-russian-spacecraft-breaks-up-in-orbit/
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-06-27/russian-satellite-blasts-debris-in-space-forces-iss-astronauts-to-shelter

  by Freeman on Thursday June 27, @03:36PM

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday June 27, @03:36PM (#1362268) Journal

    In the event of catastrophe. Do they still hop in the Boeing capsule for a hopefully non-fiery/explody return trip?

    I guess not: https://www.reuters.com/technology/space/how-boeings-starliner-can-bring-its-astronauts-back-earth-2024-06-24/ [reuters.com]

    If Starliner is deemed incapable of safely returning Wilmore and Williams to Earth, one option would be sending them home aboard Crew Dragon, which ferried four astronauts to the station in March and is able to fit more people in an emergency.

    Then again, maybe so, if there's not enough room on the other spacecraft attached to the ISS. Assuming everyone had to evacuate.

