Bemidji MN (about 3-1/2 hours drive north of Minneapolis) is hosting what looks to be a fun week of unicycling. As reported by https://www.bemidjipioneer.com/news/local/tickets-on-sale-for-unicon-21-events-in-bemidji There will be events over nearly two weeks from July 14 - July 26. Some free and others $15. They are expecting 1200+ unicyclists from all over the world.

Each Unicon covers all facets of the sport with competitions in mountain unicycling; road and track races; freestyle; urban; and team sports. The convention portion features workshops, cultural mashups and social events where participants gather, reconnect with familiar faces and make new friends.

The fine link includes a full schedule of events and ticketing instructions.

I met a fun guy once who claimed to have made the smallest unicycle (1" / 25mm diameter wheel, with #25 pitch chain drive to pedals above the tiny steel caster)...and also the tallest unicycle (about 20 feet up to the seat, he mounted from the back of some convenient bleachers). He rode both of them, but the 1" wheel needed very smooth ground. No idea if his claims were true...

