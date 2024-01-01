AI exams found to earn higher grades than students

Exam submissions generated by artificial intelligence (AI) can not only evade detection but also earn higher grades than those submitted by university students, a real-world test has shown.

Last year Russell Group universities, which includes Oxford University, pledged to allow ethical use of AI in teaching and assessments, with many others following suit.

The findings come as concerns mount about students submitting AI-generated work as their own, with questions being raised about the academic integrity of universities and other higher education institutions.

It also shows even experienced markers could struggle to spot answers generated by AI, the University of Reading academics said.

Peter Scarfe, an associate professor at Reading's School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences said the findings should serve as a "wake-up call" for educational institutions as AI tools such as ChatGPT become more advanced and widespread.

He said: "The data in our study shows it is very difficult to detect AI-generated answers.

"There has been quite a lot of talk about the use of so-called AI detectors, which are also another form of AI but (the scope here) is limited."

For the study, published in the journal Plos One, Prof Scarfe and his team generated answers to exam questions using GPT-4 and submitted these on behalf of 33 fake students.

Exam markers at Reading's School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences were unaware of the study.