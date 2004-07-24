Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Austin-based semiconductor company InspireSemi announced that it has tapped out its first Thunderbird "supercomputer-on-a-chip" comprising 1,536 64-bit superscalar RISC-V CPU cores. Four chips can be installed on a single accelerator card, in a form factor similar to a GPU. This configuration brings the total number of cores per card to 6,144, with the potential to scale to multi-processors in a single cluster connected using high-speed serial interconnect.
[...] Thunderbird utilizes standard CPU programming models and compiles without creating workloads on custom platforms like Nvidia's CUDA or AMD's ROCm. This means existing HPC workloads running on CPUs should have little to no custom code to run in Thunderbird. Also, the product is adaptable to existing server infrastructure as it's a PCI add-on card, allowing InspireSemi to reach more customers who do not have the funds to build out new infrastructure and facilities.
According to InspireSemi, the processor's open-source design and agnostic software allows them to target many industries: "Thunderbird accelerates many critical applications in important industries that other approaches do not, including life sciences, genomics, medical devices, climate change research, and applications that require deep simulation and modeling" said the company's founder and CTO Andy Gray.
[...] The speed at which companies are utilizing open-source solutions is remarkable. The Unified Acceleration Foundation's (UXL) mission is to develop universal standards for vendor-agnostic hardware and software, with Intel being one of the main contributors through its oneAPI framework.
If open-source initiatives for building a more open platform continue to gain momentum, then companies like InspireSemi may have a bright future.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 05, @02:15PM
One of my collaborations use kokkos which is a platform-agnostic parallelisation layer, sitting on top of either MPI or CUDA or serial mode.
https://kokkos.org/kokkos-core-wiki/ [kokkos.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 05, @02:33PM
I'm not going to go overboard, trying to detract from this achievement. But - I have a GPU doing Folding at Home with 2,560 cores. That was high mid-range GPU when I bought it, today's high end cards will put that to shame. What's more, you can connect multiple GPUs together, just as you can connect multiple CPUs on a single motherboard, or, card in this case.
I'll repeat, this chip is impressive, but I don't see them displacing GPUs real soon. I'm sure that some use cases will favor the RISC-V, and other use cases will favor Nvidia's GPUs.
If RISC-V can actually eat Nvidia's lunch, fine. Demonstrate it. What looks like an overhyped marketing statement isn't going to cut it, all on it's own. Although, I would be happy if InspireSemi would send me a chip or four to play around with. ;^)
