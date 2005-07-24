from the how-can-you-tell? dept.
(Editor's note: This story is ~1,400 words, but it looks as several non-obvious problems that need to be addressed. Well worth reading! --Martyb/Bytram)
AI lie detectors are better than humans at spotting lies:
But the technology could break down trust and social bonds.
Can you spot a liar? It's a question I imagine has been on a lot of minds lately, in the wake of various televised political debates. Research has shown has shown that we're generally pretty bad at telling a truth from a lie.
Some believe that AI could help improve our odds, and do better than dodgy old fashioned techniques like polygraph tests. AI-based lie detection systems could one day be used to help us sift fact from fake news, evaluate claims, and potentially even spot fibs and exaggerations in job applications. The question is whether we will trust them. And if we should.
AI isn't great at decoding human emotions. So why are regulators targeting the tech?
AI, emotion recognition, and Darwin
[...]
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Sunday July 07, @07:05PM
It makes sense since AI has more experience in creating lies which seem to come from absolutely nowhere.
Everything I write is lies, including this sentence.