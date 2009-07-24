Propublica report July 8, 2024 https://www.propublica.org/article/cyber-safety-board-never-investigated-solarwinds-breach-microsoft
"After Russian intelligence launched one of the most devastating cyber espionage attacks in history against U.S. government agencies, the Biden administration set up a new board and tasked it to figure out what happened — and tell the public."
"The intruders used malicious code and a flaw in a Microsoft product to steal intelligence from the National Nuclear Security Administration, National Institutes of Health and the Treasury Department in what Microsoft President Brad Smith called "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen.""
"A full, public accounting of what happened in the Solar Winds case would have been devastating to Microsoft. ProPublica recently revealed that Microsoft had long known about — but refused to address — a flaw used in the hack. The tech company's failure to act reflected a corporate culture that prioritized profit over security and left the U.S. government vulnerable, a whistleblower said."
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 10, @01:30PM (1 child)
At this point in time, only stupidity allows vital information to be connected to the World Wide Web. Stupidity, laziness, cheapness, and complacency. Air gapping is at least a partial solution. Or building a separate infrastructure that doesn't connect back to the web. Or, maybe relying on paper instead of digital communications.
If everyone in the world can connect to your outward facing servers, it's only a matter of time until someone gets inside. Disconnect those outward facing servers from the network holding vital information. Allow actual security experts to decide on the infrastructure, not the MBAs.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday July 10, @01:43PM
There's that. Then, like in the article, is the additional problem of some people still running Windows:
Once again, an administration covers over problems inherent to the cult of M$, mistaking it for a "tech company". At this point the M$-based ransomware industry is getting so vast [nbcnews.com] that it could join regular businesses and hire lobbyists, and bring us a whole additional set of problems.
What would be truly interesting would be to get some daylight onto the gag clauses presumably in the maintenance contracts which the government, large businesses, and schools sign with M$.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday July 10, @01:55PM (1 child)
Perhaps the Russians used a government-mandated backdoor and the desire to prevent embarrassment is the underlying cause here.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday July 10, @02:10PM
Well, there were reports going back decades that if m$ is informed of a bug, especially an exploitable one, and before exploits run rampant in the wild, they sell it to various three-letter agencies and leave it unpatched for as long as they can get away with. Even then, after trying to patch one, it usually takes two or three tries to get it right.
FSB, FBI, NSA, CIA, etc.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Wednesday July 10, @02:24PM
