Syntrichia caninervis is type of moss usually found in remote and harsh environments on Earth, such an Antarctica or the Mojave desert in the US.

But now, scientists have discovered that it can survive Mars-like-conditions including drought, high levels of radiation and extreme cold.

The researches tested the moss under Martian conditions.

Including an atmosphere that was made from 95% of carbon dioxide gas, a temperature as low as -196°C, high ultra violet(UV) radiation from the Sun and low atmospheric pressure.

Researchers in China said the desert moss not only survived but rapidly recovered from almost complete loss of water.

[...] Scientists think the experiment with the moss is an encouraging step towards humans eventually growing plants on the Martian surface.

It's hoped that in the future the moss can be brought to the Moon or Mars to test its growth away from Earth.