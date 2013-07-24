My friend recently wanted to bring an old laptop back to life. Her aging Intel MacBook was no longer supported by Apple, and instead of letting the machine wind up in a landfill somewhere, she decided to install Linux, an OS she'd never used before.

She started her quest with Linux Mint, which is always a good place to start. Unfortunately, the installation failed for her (mostly because of the doggedly slow nature of the machine), so she reached out.

Given her hardware, there was only one logical suggestion to make -- Linux Lite. This installation went well for her, except the keyboard layout was automatically selected incorrectly. Fortunately, that was an easy fix.

[...] As per usual with a lightweight Linux distribution, Linux Lite performed about as well as any desktop OS I've ever tried. It was fast. I gave the virtual machine I used 3GB of RAM and two CPU cores, and this distribution performed as if it had four times that power. Anyone with a machine that doesn't have the resources to power the latest version of Windows would do very well with this distribution, especially if speed is your thing.

[...] The one thing I did find missing from Linux Lite was a universal package manager, such as Snap or Flatpak. No problem. From within Synaptic, I was able to quickly search for, and install, both.

[...] If my friend, who'd never touched Linux in her life, was able to easily get Linux Lite installed and working, you probably can too. Like I tell everyone… if you can install a Windows app, you can install modern Linux. It really is that simple, and Linux Lite proves that hypothesis.

This lightweight Linux distribution is ideal for anyone new to the open-source operating system or who needs to bring an old machine back to life.