Japan Deploys Humanoid Robot for Railway Maintenance
Japan deploys humanoid robot for railway maintenance:
It resembles a malevolent robot from 1980s sci-fi but West Japan Railway's new humanoid employee was designed with nothing more sinister than a spot of painting and gardening in mind.
Starting this month, the machine with a crude head and coke-bottle eyes mounted on a truck -- which can drive on rails -- will be put to use for maintenance work on the firm's network.
Its operator sits in a cockpit on the truck, "seeing" through the robot's eyes via cameras and operating its powerful limbs and hands remotely. With a vertical reach of 12 metres (40 feet), the machine can use various attachments for its arms to carry objects as heavy as 40 kilograms (88 pounds), hold a brush to paint or use a chainsaw.
[...] The technology will help fill worker shortages in ageing Japan as well as reduce accidents such as workers falling from high places or suffering electric shocks, the company says. "In the future, we hope to use machines for all kinds of maintenance operations of our infrastructure," and this should provide a case study for how to deal with the labour shortage, company president Kazuaki Hasegawa told a recent press conference.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday July 14, @12:35PM
Now they've done it: soon Gojira/Godzilla will awaken to battle it.
Now comes the running and screaming and dying.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 14, @01:17PM
I thought robots were at least semi-autonomous or program controlled? From tfa, this sounds like a teleoperator, similar (but much larger) to the teleoperators used for surgery (they are also misnamed "surgical robots").