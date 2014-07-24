Multiple threat actors have been observed exploiting a recently disclosed security flaw in PHP to deliver remote access trojans, cryptocurrency miners, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnets.

The vulnerability in question is CVE-2024-4577 (CVSS score: 9.8), which allows an attacker to remotely execute malicious commands on Windows systems using Chinese and Japanese language locales. It was publicly disclosed in early June 2024.

"CVE-2024-4577 is a flaw that allows an attacker to escape the command line and pass arguments to be interpreted directly by PHP," Akamai researchers Kyle Lefton, Allen West, and Sam Tinklenberg said in a Wednesday analysis. "The vulnerability itself lies in how Unicode characters are converted into ASCII."

The web infrastructure company said it began observing exploit attempts against its honeypot servers targeting the PHP flaw within 24 hours of it being public knowledge.

This included exploits designed to deliver a remote access trojan called Gh0st RAT, cryptocurrency miners like RedTail and XMRig, and a DDoS botnet named Muhstik.

"The attacker sent a request similar to the others seen previous RedTail operations, abusing the soft hyphen flaw with '%ADd,' to execute a wget request for a shell script," the researchers explained. "This script makes an additional network request to the same Russia-based IP address to retrieve an x86 version of the RedTail crypto-mining malware."

Last month, Imperva also revealed that CVE-2024-4577 is being exploited by TellYouThePass ransomware actors to distribute a .NET variant of the file-encrypting malware.

Users and organizations relying on PHP are recommended to update their installations to the latest version to safeguard against active threats.

"The continuously shrinking time that defenders have to protect themselves after a new vulnerability disclosure is yet another critical security risk," the researchers said. "This is especially true for this PHP vulnerability because of its high exploitability and quick adoption by threat actors."