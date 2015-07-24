MBed OS and platform are shutting down in 2026, although rumor has it almost all of the devs have already been downsized.

https://os.mbed.com/blog/entry/Important-Update-on-Mbed/

A couple of possible discussion points from the perspective of someone who used it for STM32:

It was one of those FOSS-but-not-really products that was completely corporate controlled and funded and written, but under a FOSS license. It never really gained any traction outside corporate. There is a winner-take-all mentality in microcontroller RTOS... why use Mbed if Zephyr supports 10x as much "stuff" out of the box? Also, given the primary source of funding, it really only practically functioned on ARM processors. Pragmatically it seems multiplatform RTOS are the only ones that survive long-term, single platform seems always doomed, a bit different than the desktop/laptop/phone market.

There was something of a product-tying thing going on with Pelion IoT cloud platform, which used to be free, but the free tier disappeared. It was pretty awesome for hobbyist use until they intentionally got rid of the hobbyists, presumably to "save money". However this seems to be a common pattern for decades, the devs who influence million dollar contracts during the day want to play with pirated/free versions at home at night, so arguably Pelion and thus Mbed shot themselves in their own foot.

I wonder how much C19 killed Mbed a couple years later. After STM32 procs and ARM microcontrollers were unobtainable for couple of years, there was no way to get hardware to run Mbed.

It was a bit memory-hungry; IIRC by the time you got a full IoT platform with auto-updates and telemetry over WiFi working on commodity dev board hardware, you were out of either flash, ram, or both so you couldn't run your app.

I have happy memories of being introduced to LwM2M protocol; it was an interesting innovation on MQTT but a little too "organized" for widespread use. Take MQTT and "compress" by turning all common (and uncommon) nouns and verbs into integers; kind of like the old Apollo spacecraft computer, kind of like a fixed compression standard.

A final interesting discussion point is tool manufacturers going out of business is a pretty strong signal the bubble is over. The permanent solution to "The S in IoT stands for security" may very well be the IoT industry drying up and blowing away, and this shutdown is a sign of the start of the end.

Anyone else have fond memories of MbedOS? I thought it was pretty awesome back in the day, although I switched to Zephyr years ago. Other contemporary microcontroller or IoT comments?