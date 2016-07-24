Stories
Moon Caves Are Real

posted by hubie on Tuesday July 16, @09:10PM
from the hollow-moon-cheese-or-nazis dept.
Science

looorg writes:

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce784r9njz0o

Scientists have for the first time discovered a cave on the Moon.

At least 100m deep, it could be an ideal place for humans to build a permanent base, they say.

It is just one in probably hundreds of caves hidden in an "underground, undiscovered world", according to the researchers.

https://cosmosmagazine.com/space/exploration/moon-caves-entrance/

Astronomers say they've found a possible way to get into caves under the Moon's surface on the Sea of Tranquillity.

[...] "These caves have been theorized for over 50 years, but it is the first time ever that we have demonstrated their existence

The Moon's surface is dotted with pits, sometimes called skylights, which have been formed by lava tubes caving in.

"Although more than 200 pits have now been detected in various lunar geological settings and latitudes, it remains uncertain whether any of these openings could lead to extended cave conduits underground," write the researchers in their paper.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-024-02302-y

Time to regress to become cave dwellers again, just on another celestial body.

  by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @09:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 16, @09:24PM (#1364482)

    Daneel won't like it if we interfere with him 0th Lawing us.

    by Tork on Tuesday July 16, @09:52PM

      by Tork (3914) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 16, @09:52PM (#1364486)
      I'll pray to Giskard his arrays don't begin with one.
  by JoeMerchant on Tuesday July 16, @09:48PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday July 16, @09:48PM (#1364484)

    How far can you free-fall in lunar gravity before risking injury? Probably not so much farther than full Earth gravity, certainly not 100m - and no atmosphere means no terminal velocity, either.

    Still, if it weren't for that pesky abrasive regolith electrostatically clinging to the winch mechanism, you could get by with 6x terrestrial loads on lifting cables.

  by DannyB on Tuesday July 16, @09:51PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 16, @09:51PM (#1364485) Journal

    Moon caves would be useful to store things such as lunar helicopters similar to the Mars Ingenuity helicopter. Keep them out of the sun and out of the dust storms.

    <no-sarcasm>
    In the 1970s I read an interesting book "Inherit The Stars" by James P Hogan. It begins with people from one of the moon bases discovering a space suited dead body in a cave. No moon base reports anyone missing. The body cannot be identified, but appears to be over fifty thousand years old. The space suit is of unknown design and a little bit more advanced then our present space suits (within the time of the story). Also within the space suit are a few personal effects including a book -- written in an unknown language.

    This mystery, the investigation of it is an amazing and exciting story. Or at least it was to me in 1980 as a college age kid. That book is part of a trilogy that has an amazing climactic ending. (like Babylon 5) A fourth book was written which I read in the 1990s. There apparently is a fifth book which I have not read and don't expect to read.
    </no-sarcasm>

