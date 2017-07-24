Fats from thin air: Startup makes butter using CO2 and water:
Bill Gates has thrown his weight – and his money – behind a Californian startup that believes it can make a rich, fatty spread akin to butter, using just carbon dioxide and hydrogen. And 'butter' is just the start, with milk, ice-cream, cheese, meat and tropical oils also in development.
The San Jose company, Savor, uses a thermochemical process to create its animal-like fat, which is free of the environmental footprint of both the dairy industry and plant-based alternatives.
"They started with the fact that all fats are made of varying chains of carbon and hydrogen atoms," Gates wrote in a blog post. "Then they set out to make those same carbon and hydrogen chains – without involving animals or plants. They ultimately developed a process that involves taking carbon dioxide from the air and hydrogen from water, heating them up, and oxidizing them to trigger the separation of fatty acids and then the formulation of fat."
Many of us know the stats – according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock are responsible for 14.5% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, and animal-fat alternatives that use palm oil contribute to widespread deforestation and biodiversity loss – but also know how delicious dairy products are. So will Gates' enthusiastic support be enough to get people excited about butter made from CO2?
"The idea of switching to lab-made fats and oils may seem strange at first," Gates wrote. "But their potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint is immense. By harnessing proven technologies and processes, we get one step closer to achieving our climate goals."
Savor's 'butter' is easily produced and scalable, but convincing people to swap out butter and other dairy products for 'experimental' foods will remain a challenge for the foreseeable future. Gates is hoping, however, that his support will do more than start a conversation.
"The big challenge is to drive down the price so that products like Savor's become affordable to the masses – either the same cost as animal fats or less," Gates wrote. "Savor has a good chance of success here, because the key steps of their fat-production process already work in other industries.
"The process doesn't release any greenhouse gases, and it uses no farmland and less than a thousandth of the water that traditional agriculture does," he added. "And most important, it tastes really good – like the real thing, because chemically it is."
Savor's research was published in the journal Nature Sustainability.
Source: Savor
(Score: 2) by Adam on Thursday July 18, @11:43AM
If the cost is reasonable and especially if they can control the types of fat that form, it'll get taken up by processed food manufacturers and restaurants who are looking after their bottom line. Heat resistant fry oil, zero saturated fat salad oil, a particularly slow to oxidize butter for shelf stable goods. Easy sell if the price is right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 18, @11:52AM
Gates is claimed to say, ""The process doesn't release any greenhouse gases,..."
I'll bet it uses electric power and, at least around here, the grid is well over half natural gas, so there is plenty of CO2 released.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday July 18, @12:02PM
By definition, that would not be making butter, but rather some sort of margarine, just made from synthetic ingredients instead of natural-sourced fats.
It would certainly not be butter!!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday July 18, @12:18PM
More fat - and artificial fat at that.
Thanks Billy boy, but if you could do some real useful philanthropy for a change, that would be nice.