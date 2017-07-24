Is space-based solar power a costly, risky pipe dream? Or is it a viable way to combat climate change? Although beaming solar power from space to Earth could ultimately involve transmitting gigawatts, the process could be made surprisingly safe and cost-effective, according to experts from Space Solar, the European Space Agency, and the University of Glasgow.

But we're going to need to move well beyond demonstration hardware and solve a number of engineering challenges if we want to develop that potential.

[...]

"The idea [has] been around for just over a century," said Nicol Caplin, deep space exploration scientist at the ESA, on a Physics World podcast. "The original concepts were indeed sci-fi. It's sort of rooted in science fiction, but then, since then, there's been a trend of interest coming and going."

Researchers are scoping out multiple designs for space-based solar power. Matteo Ceriotti, senior lecturer in space systems engineering at the University of Glasgow, wrote in The Conversation that many designs have been proposed.

[...]

Using microwave technology, the solar array for an orbiting power station that generates a gigawatt of power would have to be over 1 square kilometer in size, according to a Nature article by senior reporter Elizabeth Gibney. "That's more than 100 times the size of the International Space Station, which took a decade to build." It would also need to be assembled robotically, since the orbiting facility would be uncrewed.

[...]

Space Solar is working on a satellite design called CASSIOPeiA, which Physics World describes as looking "like a spiral staircase, with the photovoltaic panels being the 'treads' and the microwave transmitters—rod-shaped dipoles—being the 'risers.'" It has a helical shape with no moving parts.

[...]

Ceriotti wrote that SPS-ALPHA, another design, has a large solar-collector structure that includes many heliostats, which are modular small reflectors that can be moved individually. These concentrate sunlight onto separate power-generating modules, after which it's transmitted back to Earth by yet another module.