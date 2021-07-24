from the private-sector-always-does-it-cheaper dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Europe’s largest local authority faces a $15.58 million (£12 million) bill for manually auditing accounts which should have been supported by an Oracle ERP systems installed in April 2022.
The £3.2 billion ($4.1 billion) budget authority has become infamous for its ERP project disaster, which has seen its switch from legacy SAP software to cloud-based Oracle Fusion, a customer win co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison once flaunted to investors.
The delayed project left the council without auditable accounts, and without security features, along with costs climbing from around £20 million to as much as £131 million. The IT problems contributed to the Birmingham City Council becoming effectively bankrupt in September last year.
A report from external auditors stated the council will not have a fully functioning cash system until April next year, three years after it went live on an Oracle ERP, and will have to wait until September 2025 for a fully functioning finance system.
Yesterday, Mark Stocks, head of public sector practice at external auditors Grant Thornton, told councillors that officials had told him the new accounting “out-of-the-box” system might not be ready until March 2026, nearly four years after the failing customized system first went live.
The lack of a functioning accounting system was making it costly and time consuming to produce a full audit, the auditors concluded after exploratory work.
[...] Problems with the customized ERP system were multiple, but cash management, bank reconciliation and accounts receivable were of particular concern. The council has bought third-party software — CivicaPay/Civica Income Management — as the replacement for the banking system.
Stocks said officials had been working hard to improve the current Oracle system, and said he did not “lose that message.”
Nonetheless, serious issues continue. “You're not going to have a fully functioning finance system and cash system [until] April next year. The actual financial ledger could be April 2026. That's really difficult from a finance officer point of view [and] it's particularly difficult from an external audit point of view to draw a conclusion on your accounts,” he said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 22, @09:46PM
Oracle "Fusion" is one of those ironic marketing terms where it doesn't mean what you think it would (unless you're thinking bombs).
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday July 22, @09:50PM
While this is not a good look for Oracle, this is ultimately the fault of whoever provided the go-live signoff at Council. If the product was not ready for launch then it should not have been launched.
I assume here that the previous SAP system was at least providing 'good enough' service, or at least better than what they have now. If the Oracle system was properly tested (a big if!) and found wanting then there should've been no reason to go live until it was actually ready.
Of course, the risk when implementing Agile projects now rests with the customer - the idea of a fixed scope for a fixed price is no longer in vogue, and the client needs to pay per Sprint, regardless of what's produced. This was likely a factor - "we're paying for this software anyway, may as well get it out there!". At some point they need to cut their losses though and decided to dump the project once it's clear that the business case no longer stacks up.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday July 22, @09:55PM
I believe governments are a clown show when intelligence is involved. Government seems to be all about power, rank, authority, obedience, and are shielded from financial irresponsibility by their power to tax.
Why abandon the SAP? By now it should have fit like an old shoe.
I guess distributed systems aren't in fashion anymore.
Too redundant. Duplicity of function. Traceability. Very hard to hide evidence of the source of malfunctioning entities ( usually political ).
Centralized is all the rage now. Single point of failure.
All it takes is one "oops" and incriminating evidence is gone, no one is to blame, and the taxpayer will finance the whole shebang! Nobody knows what they are doing. Same thing that fells top-heavy trees.
It's a win-win for all! ( Except the taxpayer, but he doesn't count.)
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]