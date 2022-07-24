24/07/22/1221204 story
posted by hubie on Tuesday July 23, @06:10AM
https://pldb.io/blog/JohnOusterhout.html
Dr. John Ousterhout is a computer science luminary who has made significant contributions to the field of computer science, particularly in the areas of operating systems and file systems. He is the creator of the Tcl scripting language, and has also worked on several major software projects, including the Log-Structured file system and the Sprite operating system. John Ousterhout's creation of Tcl has had a lasting impact on the technology industry, transforming the way developers think about scripting and automation.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
A Brief Interview With Tcl Creator John Ousterhout [2023] | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday July 23, @06:23AM
I have to use it daily because it's wildly used in the industry I work in and I hate it.
Honestly... the "everything is a string" paradigm is so broken it's just not funny anymore. For instance, you never know when you get a hex value, if you compare it to something else, will it do a string or a numerical comparison? Many times, you want to take extra precautions first to avoid silent bugs caused by this, making the code ultra-verbose and unreadable. And that's just one of the many reason why I hate TCL with a burning passion.
My advice: learn TCL. Firstly, it's used a hell of a lot more than it should be, so it's a good skill to master. But also, it will make you appreciate other, less maddening languages in a "it could be worse" sort of way.