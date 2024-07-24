The surprising discovery challenges long-held assumptions that only photosynthetic organisms, such as plants and algae, generate Earth's oxygen. But the new finding shows there might be another way. It appears oxygen also can be produced at the seafloor -- where no light can penetrate -- to support the oxygen-breathing (aerobic) sea life living in complete darkness.

Andrew Sweetman, of the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), made the "dark oxygen" discovery while conducting ship-based fieldwork in the Pacific Ocean. Northwestern's Franz Geiger led the electrochemistry experiments, which potentially explain the finding.

"For aerobic life to begin on the planet, there had to be oxygen, and our understanding has been that Earth's oxygen supply began with photosynthetic organisms," said Sweetman, who leads the Seafloor Ecology and Biogeochemistry research group at SAMS. "But we now know that there is oxygen produced in the deep sea, where there is no light. I think we, therefore, need to revisit questions like: Where could aerobic life have begun?"

Polymetallic nodules -- natural mineral deposits that form on the ocean floor -- sit at the heart of the discovery. A mix of various minerals, the nodules measure anywhere between tiny particles and an average potato in size.

"The polymetallic nodules that produce this oxygen contain metals such as cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and manganese -- which are all critical elements used in batteries," said Geiger, who co-authored the study. "Several large-scale mining companies now aim to extract these precious elements from the seafloor at depths of 10,000 to 20,000 feet below the surface. We need to rethink how to mine these materials, so that we do not deplete the oxygen source for deep-sea life."

[...] Sweetman made the discovery while sampling the seabed of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a mountainous submarine ridge along the seafloor that extends nearly 4,500 miles along the north-east quadrant of the Pacific Ocean. When his team initially detected oxygen, he assumed the equipment must be broken.

"When we first got this data, we thought the sensors were faulty because every study ever done in the deep sea has only seen oxygen being consumed rather than produced," Sweetman said. "We would come home and recalibrate the sensors, but, over the course of 10 years, these strange oxygen readings kept showing up.

"We decided to take a back-up method that worked differently to the optode sensors we were using. When both methods came back with the same result, we knew we were onto something ground-breaking and unthought-of."