Inorganic production of oxygen in the deep ocean
Chugging quietly away in the dark depths of Earth's ocean floors, a spontaneous chemical reaction is unobtrusively creating oxygen, all without the involvement of life.
"The discovery of oxygen production by a non-photosynthetic process requires us to rethink how the evolution of complex life on the planet might have originated," says SAMS marine scientist Nicholas Owens.
Scatterings of polymetallic nodules carpet vast areas of the ocean's bottom. We value these exact metals for their use in batteries, and it turns out that's exactly how the rocks may be spontaneously acting on the ocean floor. Single nodules produced voltages of up to 0.95 V. So when clustered together, like batteries in a series, they can easily reach the 1.5 V required to split oxygen from water in an electrolysis reaction.
This discovery offers a possible explanation for the mysterious stubborn persistence of ocean 'dead zones' decades after deep sea mining has ceased.
"In 2016 and 2017, marine biologists visited sites that were mined in the 1980s and found not even bacteria had recovered in mined areas. In unmined regions, however, marine life flourished," explains Geiger.
"Why such 'dead zones' persist for decades is still unknown. However, this puts a major asterisk onto strategies for sea-floor mining as ocean-floor faunal diversity in nodule-rich areas is higher than in the most diverse tropical rainforests."
As well as these massive implications for deep-sea mining, 'dark oxygen' also sparks a cascade of new questions around the origins of oxygen-breathing life on Earth.
The surprising discovery challenges long-held assumptions that only photosynthetic organisms, such as plants and algae, generate Earth's oxygen. But the new finding shows there might be another way. It appears oxygen also can be produced at the seafloor -- where no light can penetrate -- to support the oxygen-breathing (aerobic) sea life living in complete darkness.
Andrew Sweetman, of the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), made the "dark oxygen" discovery while conducting ship-based fieldwork in the Pacific Ocean. Northwestern's Franz Geiger led the electrochemistry experiments, which potentially explain the finding.
"For aerobic life to begin on the planet, there had to be oxygen, and our understanding has been that Earth's oxygen supply began with photosynthetic organisms," said Sweetman, who leads the Seafloor Ecology and Biogeochemistry research group at SAMS. "But we now know that there is oxygen produced in the deep sea, where there is no light. I think we, therefore, need to revisit questions like: Where could aerobic life have begun?"
Polymetallic nodules -- natural mineral deposits that form on the ocean floor -- sit at the heart of the discovery. A mix of various minerals, the nodules measure anywhere between tiny particles and an average potato in size.
"The polymetallic nodules that produce this oxygen contain metals such as cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and manganese -- which are all critical elements used in batteries," said Geiger, who co-authored the study. "Several large-scale mining companies now aim to extract these precious elements from the seafloor at depths of 10,000 to 20,000 feet below the surface. We need to rethink how to mine these materials, so that we do not deplete the oxygen source for deep-sea life."
[...] Sweetman made the discovery while sampling the seabed of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a mountainous submarine ridge along the seafloor that extends nearly 4,500 miles along the north-east quadrant of the Pacific Ocean. When his team initially detected oxygen, he assumed the equipment must be broken.
"When we first got this data, we thought the sensors were faulty because every study ever done in the deep sea has only seen oxygen being consumed rather than produced," Sweetman said. "We would come home and recalibrate the sensors, but, over the course of 10 years, these strange oxygen readings kept showing up.
"We decided to take a back-up method that worked differently to the optode sensors we were using. When both methods came back with the same result, we knew we were onto something ground-breaking and unthought-of."
Mysterious 'Dark Oxygen' Is Being Produced On The Ocean Floor
A new form of oxygen production has been detected on the ocean floor, raising concerns about the impact of deep-sea mining to this vital ecosystem.
Researchers have discovered large amounts of oxygen being produced deep in the Pacific Ocean – and the source appears to be lumps of metal.
The researchers made the discovery in a region of the ocean 4,000 metres down, where a large amount of “polymetallic nodules” cover the ocean floor. The scientists believe that these nodules are producing this “dark oxygen”.
The team said the discovery is fascinating, as it suggests there is another source of oxygen production other than photosynthesis. It is believed that these metal nodules are acting as “geo-batteries”.
These nodules are believed to play a role in the dark oxygen production (DOP) by catalysing the splitting of water molecules. The researchers say further investigation needs to be done after this discovery to see how this process could be impacted by deep-sea mining.
[...] Sweetman said that researchers should map the areas where oxygen production is occurring before deep-sea mining occurs, due to the potential impact it could have on ecosystems.
“If there’s oxygen being produced in large amounts, it’s possibly going to be important for the animals that are living there,” he said.
