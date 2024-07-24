Today I'd like to revisit an often ignored/known method for tracking/hacking for SN discussion!

[Editor's Comment: Much of the discussion in the links originates from 2013-2016. That could mean several things. 1. It wasn't shown to be very effective, or 2. It is effective but very difficult to detect and counter. ]

Ultrasound Tracking Could Be Used to Deanonymize Tor Users

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/ultrasound-tracking-could-be-used-to-deanonymize-tor-users/

Their research focuses on the science of ultrasound cross-device tracking (uXDT), a new technology that started being deployed in modern-day advertising platforms around 2014. uXDT relies on advertisers hiding ultrasounds in their ads. When the ad plays on a TV or radio, or some ad code runs on a mobile or computer, it emits ultrasounds that get picked up by the microphone of nearby laptops, desktops, tablets or smartphones. These second-stage devices, who silently listen in the background, will interpret these ultrasounds, which contain hidden instructions, telling them to ping back to the advertiser's server with details about that device. Advertisers use uXDT in order to link different devices to the same person and create better advertising profiles so to deliver better-targeted ads in the future.

