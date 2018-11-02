A separate "front line" in this confrontation is the development and implementation of SoM (System on Module) with Programmable Logic. This post is dedicated to one small "battle," on the example of which we want to show why, in our opinion, China could win this "war."

Since the announcement in 2019 by Xilinx (which then bore this name without a proud three-letter prefix), Versal ACAP (Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform) chips were inaccessible to developers—the first development boards cost tens of thousands of U.S. dollars, and the difficulty of developing your own board for this chip would scare off anyone other than Tony Stark.

A lot of water flowed, and a lot of developers' tears were shed, but a silicon Versal is just as unavailable as The Palace of Versailles: the cheapest kit from AMD–VEK280 is sold by the official suppliers for $7K, excluding delivery and customs clearance. The classic argument in the style of "if you don't have money for an iron door, you don't need it" does not always work in the field of R&D—a rare developer will refuse to study a top-end chip at the expense of his employer, but even with this approach, the cost is too high.

[...] The problem is that the announcement of AMD Xilinx has so far remained an announcement, but the developers from Alinx, the Chinese company, did not waste any time. This company already is known for its inexpensive development boards with Zynq‑7000 and Ultrascale+ on board, not much different from SoM. Now they not only promised, but also mass-produced the SoM V100 with the XCVE2302-SFVA784-1LP-E-S chip (Versal AI Edge family) for $750 [1].

[...] There is, of course, a fly in the V100 ointment. The developers from Alinx were so inspired by Kria that they also used "legendary" Samtec connectors "well-liked" by all designers and engineers. Who among us hasn't drilled them from the side with the thinnest drill, forgetting to route that very necessary pin right in the middle in the inner row? However, to achieve the required transmission speeds with a compact size, there is hardly an alternative to Samtec connectors.