A "battle of the giants" is unfolding in the market for chips for real-time artificial intelligence systems:
A separate "front line" in this confrontation is the development and implementation of SoM (System on Module) with Programmable Logic. This post is dedicated to one small "battle," on the example of which we want to show why, in our opinion, China could win this "war."
Since the announcement in 2019 by Xilinx (which then bore this name without a proud three-letter prefix), Versal ACAP (Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform) chips were inaccessible to developers—the first development boards cost tens of thousands of U.S. dollars, and the difficulty of developing your own board for this chip would scare off anyone other than Tony Stark.
A lot of water flowed, and a lot of developers' tears were shed, but a silicon Versal is just as unavailable as The Palace of Versailles: the cheapest kit from AMD–VEK280 is sold by the official suppliers for $7K, excluding delivery and customs clearance. The classic argument in the style of "if you don't have money for an iron door, you don't need it" does not always work in the field of R&D—a rare developer will refuse to study a top-end chip at the expense of his employer, but even with this approach, the cost is too high.
[...] The problem is that the announcement of AMD Xilinx has so far remained an announcement, but the developers from Alinx, the Chinese company, did not waste any time. This company already is known for its inexpensive development boards with Zynq‑7000 and Ultrascale+ on board, not much different from SoM. Now they not only promised, but also mass-produced the SoM V100 with the XCVE2302-SFVA784-1LP-E-S chip (Versal AI Edge family) for $750 [1].
[...] There is, of course, a fly in the V100 ointment. The developers from Alinx were so inspired by Kria that they also used "legendary" Samtec connectors "well-liked" by all designers and engineers. Who among us hasn't drilled them from the side with the thinnest drill, forgetting to route that very necessary pin right in the middle in the inner row? However, to achieve the required transmission speeds with a compact size, there is hardly an alternative to Samtec connectors.
V100 SoM specs: 4 GBytes DDR4 (64-bit data-bus), 64 MBytes QSPI FlashROM, 8 GBytes eMMC, Gen4 ×8 PCI-Express, 8 x GTY up to 12.5 Gbps, 53 (for ARM cores) + 106 (for FPGA part) input/output lines, two Samtec ADF6-40-03.5-L-4-2-A-TR connectors with 160 pins each, single supply voltage 12V, and the dimensions are 65 x 60 mm.
$119+ BeagleV powerful, open-hardware RISC-V Linux SBC targets AI applications
Running Linux on RISC-V hardware is already possible, but you'd have a choice of low-end platforms like Kendryte K210 that's not really practical for anything, or higher-end board like SiFive HiFive Unmatched or PolarBerry for which you'd have to spend several hundred dollars, or even over one thousand dollars to have a complete system.
So an affordable, usable RISC-V Linux SBC is clearly needed. We previously wrote about an upcoming Allwinner RISC-V Linux SBC that will be mostly useful for camera applications without 3D GPU, and a maximum of 256MB RAM. But today, we have excellent news, as the BeagleBoard.org foundation, Seeed Studio, and Chinese fanless silicon vendor Starfive partnered to design and launch the BeagleV SBC (pronounced Beagle Five) powered by StarFive JH7100 dual-core SiFive U74 RISC-V processor with Vision DSP, NVDLA engine, and neural network engine for AI acceleration.
[...] Based on our previous article about SiFive U74 core, performance should be similar to Cortex-A55, so a dual-core U74 RISC processor will not have that much processing power compared to other Arm boards, but the network accelerator should make it competitive against other AI boards like Coral Dev Board mini.
One obvious item missing from the specifications is a GPU, and I was told while the first batch scheduled in March will be GPU less, but the next batch – slated to be manufactured in September – will come with an Imagination Technologies GPU.
BeagleV will be supported by mainline Linux and a Debian-based software image will be provided. I can also see mentions of Fedora and FreeRTOS. The RISC-V Linux SBC will be open-source hardware just like other boards from the BeagleBoard.org foundation meaning hardware design files, firmware, and the software will be made available publicly.
Just when you thought you had a moment away from any more AI-focused hardware news, AMD is leaping into the “AI PC” arena with its latest mobile laptop chips. The new Ryzen AI 300 series boasts better performance than either Intel or Qualcomm, plus neural processing capabilities.
The chips industry has always been a game of one-upmanship. Now more than ever, chipmakers are trying more than ever to compare their CPUs and GPUs not just on power but on the future promise of ultimate PC performance thanks to the proliferation of AI. AMD doesn’t have to fight against its longtime rival Intel for the consumer-end PC market, but Qualcomm, mainly thanks to the ARM-based Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus in the latest Copilot+ PCs.
AMD is mainly focused on hyping up its two new chip series. One is the new version of its Ryzen CPUs with the Ryzen 9000 series, and the other is the Ryzen AI 300 series stuffed with a new NPU in the form of XDNA 2. On laptops, the two chips will be the Ryzen AI 9 365 and the beefier Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. It’s technically the company’s third-gen AI-centric CPU, but this latest series is differentiated by its massive upgrade in neural processing.
Microsoft says it needs NPUs with at least 40 TOPS to mark them for Copilot+ PCs. Like the recent Snapdragon chips, the HX 370 and the 365 have the same NPU running at 50 TOPS. It’s one of the bigger boasts of AI performance from this past year, but despite the company’s claim it’s there to run more complex AI models, we still have to see if there will be any software worth these new neural components.
The 370 comes with 12 cores, 24 threads, and a 5.1 GHz max boost speed, while the 365 sits at ten cores, 20 threads, and 5.0 GHz max speed. The chips also have the RDNA 3.5 built-in GPU for some mobile graphics work or gaming. During the Taiwan Computex conference, several big OEMs promoted their first PCs that will sport the AI 300 chips. This includes Acer with its Swift series of laptops that are slated for later this year. That company had previously revealed a Swift 14 with a Snapdragon X chip and logos that glow when you’re using the NPU. Asus is also coming out the gate with AMD-powered Zenbook S 16 as well as the ProArt P16 laptop and the ProArt PX13 2-in-1.
[...] AMD SVP and CMO John Taylor posted on LinkedIn that the Ryzen AI 300 chips the company showed at Computex 2024 targets will enable Copilot experiences later in 2024. Tom’s Hardware clarified with AMD that this means the features won't be available at launch.
“Yes, Copilot+ will come via a Windows Update later this year,” we were told. This means that laptops with the Ryzen AI processor won’t be Copilot+ certified at launch, so it cannot use features like Paint’s Cocreator, Restyle Image, or the Recall feature that Microsoft has delayed.
However, since AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 chips do not have Microsoft’s AI certification yet, users who pick this processor won’t enjoy those Copilot+ features, even though the Ryzen AI 300’s NPU offers 50 TOPS — which ismore than the 45 TOPS that the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus outputs via their NPUs. Nevertheless, AMD says that the Copilot+ certification will arrive later this year, meaning these laptops will eventually get Windows’ AI features via a free Windows Update.
But even if the Ryzen AI 300 chip does not get the Microsoft Copilot+ branding at launch, you can still take advantage of the processor’s AI capabilities via third-party software. Apps like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Blender, which are likely to take advantage of the Ryzen AI 300’s NPU core (Adobe and Blender are listed as ISV partners), will allow you to use their AI features on device — no need to connect a distant AI server.
Intel's Lunar Lake chips are also expected to be in laptops getting Copilot+ branding sometime this year, but we don't know the dates just yet.