Recently, my father and I took a trip out to a local provincial park for a weekend of camping.

Last time I had been camping happened to coincide with the period of time that I was starting to gain curiosity about amateur radio. I vividly recall being out there wishing I had a radio that I could use to communicate from the campsite.

So, to appease my past self, the present-tense radio-license-having version of me took my HF rig along to make some contacts.