from the And-now-for-something-completely-different dept.
Over on Ars Technica a user has provided a Gen Z translation of the Bible Linked to Ars because that's where I stole the summary from, the real deal is here
I'd never heard of this before but I saw someone I know post about it... upset that it existed and lots of people commented about being upset. More searching found more people upset including a few saying that it should be "illegal" and penalties need to exist for doing something like this. I did a little more searching and found that at some point, it was something done on TikTok by someone and it got a following. I then found an online version like those other online versions of Bibles. The original post I saw had a screenshot of a page, which I figured was just a prop or photoshopped but it turns out, someone has used ChatGPT to do a Gen-Z slang translation that can be purchased in physical form. Evidently, some people are buying them and taking them to church. In some discussion, I saw people saying that this might be a way to reach some younger people, as a positive.
Anyway... I think it's pretty hilarious. I'm sure a bunch of folks will be gasping and clutching pearls. I figured I'd make a post as a PSA in case others haven't heard about it before (like me).
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Sunday July 28, @06:22PM (1 child)
In fact I'm upset any bible exists. Stupid religion.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Sunday July 28, @06:31PM
Yeah: organized religion is the cause of so much misery over the centuries.
If you believe in God, why do you need a leader telling you how to think and what to think? Just talk straight to God... he/she/it/he-she/them are everywhere, aren't they? I doubt God will ask you to strap a bomb to yourself or kill the infidel or rape a child.
And if he/she/it/he-she/them does... you have your answer: there is no God.
But i just came to say that it's JASB (Just Another Stupid Bible) like the Cat bible (the bible where it's in, what, Cat Speak...
Can't believe anyone would waste their time with writing this bible.
Also... TicTac? Get off it. And FriendFace... etc. Just say no.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday July 28, @06:34PM
Another PSA for you - there is no such thing as God. (Just don't say that in front of a cat :P ).
I'm sure this gen-z translation really brings out the sound of the ball gargling.
Oh look, IA is trying to start a new religion.
“There’s a story that scientists built an intelligent computer.
The first question they asked it was, ‘Is there a God?’
The computer replied, ‘There is now.’
And a bolt of lightning struck the plug so it couldn’t be turned off.”