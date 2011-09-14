The repository included the private portion of the platform key in encrypted form. The encrypted file, however, was protected by a four-character password, a decision that made it trivial for Binarly, and anyone else with even a passing curiosity, to crack the passcode and retrieve the corresponding plain text. The disclosure of the key went largely unnoticed until January 2023, when Binarly researchers found it while investigating a supply-chain incident. Now that the leak has come to light, security experts say it effectively torpedoes the security assurances offered by Secure Boot.

[...] The researchers soon discovered that the compromise of the key was just the beginning of a much bigger supply-chain breakdown that raises serious doubts about the integrity of Secure Boot on more than 300 additional device models from virtually all major device manufacturers. As is the case with the platform key compromised in the 2022 GitHub leak, an additional 21 platform keys contain the strings "DO NOT SHIP" or "DO NOT TRUST."

[...] People who want to know if their Windows device uses one of the test platform keys can run the following powershell command:

> [System.Text.Encoding]::ASCII.GetString((Get-SecureBootUEFI

PK).bytes) -match "DO NOT TRUST|DO NOT SHIP"

True

Linux users can detect one of the test certificates by displaying the content of the PK variable:

$ efi-readvar -v PK

Variable PK, length 862

PK: List 0, type X509

Signature 0, size 834, owner 26dc4851-195f-4ae1-9a19-

fbf883bbb35e

Subject:

CN=DO NOT TRUST - AMI Test PK

Issuer:

CN=DO NOT TRUST - AMI Test PK

There's little that users of an affected device can do other than install a patch if one becomes available from the manufacturer. In the meantime, it's worth remembering that Secure Boot has a history of not living up to its promises. The most recent reminder came late last year with the disclosure of LogoFAIL, a constellation of image-parsing vulnerabilities in UEFI libraries from just about every device maker. By replacing the legitimate logo images with identical-looking ones that have been specially crafted to exploit these bugs, LogoFAIL makes it possible to execute malicious code at the most sensitive stage of the boot process, which is known as DXE, short for Driver Execution Environment.

"My takeaway is 'yup, [manufacturers] still screw up Secure Boot, this time due to lazy key management,' but it wasn't obviously a change in how I see the world (secure boot being a fig leaf security measure in many cases)," HD Moore, a firmware security expert and CTO and co-founder at runZero, said after reading the Binarly report. "The story is that the whole UEFI supply chain is a hot mess and hasn't improved much since 2016."