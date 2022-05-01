Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Internet service providers are eager to get money from a $42.45 billion government fund, but are trying to convince the [US] administration to drop demands that Internet service providers offer broadband service for as little as $30 a month to people with low incomes.
The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program was created by a US law that requires Internet providers receiving federal funds to offer at least one "low-cost broadband service option for eligible subscribers." The [US] administration says it is merely enforcing that legal requirement, but a July 23 letter sent by over 30 broadband industry trade groups claims that the administration is illegally regulating broadband prices.
The fund is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The NTIA is distributing money to states, which will then distribute it to ISPs. Before obtaining money from the NTIA, each state must get approval for a plan that includes a low-cost option. Nearly half of US states have already gotten approvals.
Although the law requires ISPs receiving grants to offer a low-cost plan, it also says the US may not "regulate the rates charged for broadband service." In the letter sent to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, ISPs claim that the NTIA's demands for specific prices violate the ban on rate regulation:
We have also heard from stakeholders of specific instances in which certain State broadband offices have faced the prospect of political pressure unless they acceded to a $30 rate for the low-cost service option. This contravenes the clear language of the Infrastructure Act, which states that "[n]othing in this title may be construed to authorize [NTIA] to regulate the rates charged for broadband service."
Funds like BEAD are intended to help ISPs build broadband networks in areas where it would otherwise not be economically feasible. In other words, the government giving money to ISPs directly lets the telcos make a decent profit on network-construction projects in areas where subscriber fees alone wouldn't be enough.
ISPs receiving funds don't have to offer the low-cost broadband plan to everyone. They only have to offer it to eligible subscribers who meet low-income requirements, as detailed in the NTIA's Notice of Funding Opportunity.
Despite that, ISPs claim that prices for the low-cost option should be calculated based on "the economic realities of deploying and operating networks in the highest cost, hardest-to-reach areas." The letter said:
While NTIA purports to give States the flexibility to choose a low-cost program that meets their particular needs, the reality is much different. According to NTIA's own program guidance, it has "strongly encouraged" States to set a fixed rate of $30 per month for the low-cost service option. For a broad cross-section of America's rural broadband providers, the $30 rate is completely unmoored from the economic realities of deploying and operating networks in the highest cost, hardest-to-reach areas that BEAD funding is precisely designed to reach.
Groups signing the letter include USTelecom, which represents AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink/Lumen, and many other telcos. It was also signed by lobby groups for small cable firms and rural telcos, and numerous lobby groups for ISPs in specific states. The state-specific lobby groups signing the letter are from Alaska, Alabama, North Dakota, Montana, North Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Many states have already received approval for their grant plans, including plans for requiring low-cost options. The NTIA today announced approval of New Mexico and Virginia's initial proposals, bringing the total count to 22 states plus the Northern Mariana Islands, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Another 30 states and territories are waiting for approval after having submitted initial proposals by December 2023.
The lobby groups want the NTIA to reverse approvals for existing states' plans. Their letter said the agency should "require each State to revise the low-cost service option rate proposed or approved in its Initial Proposal so that the rate is more reasonably tied to providers' realistic costs, such as by using the FCC's Urban Rate Survey benchmark."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 30, @03:04AM (1 child)
The federal government can't set the drinking age at 21, either.
But states that want access to that money tap, well, they're happy to oblige when such requirements are introduced...
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday July 30, @03:15AM
We'll see if that happens this time with SCOTUS being so hostile to the currently used methods of regulating it.