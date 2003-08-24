Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
For many years, insecticide-treated bed nets and indoor spraying have been crucial and highly effective methods for controlling mosquitoes that spread malaria, a serious global health threat. These strategies have also, incidentally, helped to reduce populations of other unwanted household pests such as bed bugs, cockroaches, and flies.
Now, a new North Carolina State University study reviewing the academic literature on indoor pest control shows that as the household insects developed resistance to the insecticides targeting mosquitoes, the return of these bed bugs, cockroaches and flies into homes has led to community distrust and often abandonment of these treatments – and to rising rates of malaria.
In short, the bed nets and insecticide treatments that were so effective in preventing mosquito bites – and therefore malaria – are increasingly viewed as the causes of household pest resurgence.
“These insecticide-treated bed nets were not intended to kill household pests like bed bugs, but they were really good at it,” said Chris Hayes, an NC State Ph.D. student and co-corresponding author of a paper describing the work. “It’s what people really liked, but the insecticides are not working as effectively on household pests anymore.”
“Non-target effects are usually harmful, but in this case they were beneficial,” said Coby Schal, Blanton J. Whitmire Distinguished Professor of Entomology at NC State and co-corresponding author of the paper.
“The value to people wasn’t necessarily in reducing malaria, but was in killing other pests,” Hayes added. “There’s probably a link between the use of these nets and widespread insecticide resistance in these house pests, at least in Africa.”
[...] The researchers say that all hope is not lost, though.
“There are, ideally, two routes,” Schal said. “One would be a two-pronged approach with both mosquito treatment and a separate urban pest management treatment that targets pests. The other would be the discovery of new malaria-control tools that also target these household pests at the same time. For example, the bottom portion of a bed net could be a different chemistry that targets cockroaches and bed bugs.
“If you offer something in bed nets that suppresses pests, you might reduce the vilification of bed nets.”
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Sunday August 04, @04:18PM (3 children)
I always thought that bed bugs do not spread diseases. And cockroaches don't bite people. Mosquitoes are vector for malaria transmission and mosquito nets stop them, without any insecticides.
So is my understand wrong?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 04, @04:45PM (2 children)
Your understanding is wrong.
People don't like being bitten by bed bugs, and they don't like having cockroaches in their bed/house.
That is the core issue.
Previously, mosquito nets would kill those, but no longer. Bugs are coming in again. Probably, many people who thoroughly clean, put up mosquito nets, and call it "good" and then leave their home untended for a long time are getting bed bugs and cockroaches, and blaming the mosquito nets. Probably, they've forgotten how they had to clean every couple days in the past. (Many African homes have tile floors - every (other?) day, slosh it with soapy water, scrub from wall to wall.) These places also don't have tight-fitting windows (slats, no screens), and usually have gaps under the doors (no door sweep).
I don't understand how they can pin the blame on the mosquito nets, but apparently they have their reasons. I also don't understand why they'd prefer to be bitten by mosquitos, but maybe it's not worse than being bitten by bed bugs.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday August 04, @05:03PM (1 child)
"The old nets killed the bed bugs and roaches, the new ones do not, clearly the new ones are 'green' or 'saving the planet' or otherwise are totally fake, so why bother getting them, setting them up, etc"
Then the mosquito flies in, bites, and infects them, whoops. Even when, theoretically, the new nets ARE still effective against mosquitos.
Also, note that even in "rich" nations we don't send bug sprays in for chemical testing, we also operate on observation. Huh there's some spiders in the basement clearly whatever we sprayed for ants outside isn't working, I'm not buying that waste of time and money anymore. Ironically it might actually be working on ants or there might be zero correlation with spiders at all.
Honeybees are pretty chill and almost never sting anyone. Wasps, yellow jackets, and hornets are total SOBs. Most universal bee/wasp/hornet sprays kill them all. Any company that sold a spray that only killed wasps would go out of business once people notice it doesn't kill harmless honeybees. Even if it killed wasps 100x more effectively than the universal bug spray, if the harmless honeybees aren't dropping, "it must be no good anymore buy something else or at least stop wasting your time and money".
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday August 04, @05:18PM
Possibly, wouldn't surprise me if they had removed or changed the pesticide in the netting due to the use of the nets for fishing.