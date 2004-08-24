Wired is running a story https://www.wired.com/story/cars-are-now-rolling-computers-so-how-long-will-they-get-updates-automakers-cant-say/ or https://archive.is/nAMkd about broken updates for in-car software. Starts out with a VW story:

In 2022, Jake Brown...bought a used 2017 Volkswagen Passat from a local dealership.

[..]

Brown had heard that some Volkswagens were having trouble with connected features for a reason that, because of Brown's telecommunications background, felt familiar to him: AT&T, which Volkswagen worked with to provide connectivity to the automaker's vehicles, had "sunsetted" its 3G service that year.

[...]

The 3G sunset left drivers of some Volkswagens, including a handful of models built between 2014 and 2019, unable to access Volkswagen's Car-Net service. Car-Net includes remote start, but also automated service notifications, emergency assistance, antitheft alerts, and remote automatic crash notifications, among other network-enabled features.

TFA goes on to say that several other manufacturers have the same problem--cars built with 3G connectivity have been timed out by the telcos--completely beyond control of the car manufacturer. A query by Wired to VW wasn't all that helpful--it seems there are already lawsuits about this and no solution in sight after several years since 3G stopped. They do mention that VW expect 4G (currently shipping in their cars) to last to 2035 [but that may be wishful thinking--submitter].

TFA also includes a discussion of expected service life of phones (a few years, updates for seven years) vs cars which average over 12 years (USA), with many at 20+.

Your AC wonders why there isn't an option to ignore the built-in wireless modem and either: swap out the modem module, or connect the car (through USB or other cable) to a current phone [but this may have security problems?] Personally I'm not interested in any of these connected cars--and this is just another nail in the coffin for me.