A lot has been written in the last few weeks about the state of IT security in the aftermath of the CrowdStrike outage. A range of opinions have emerged, ranging from blaming Microsoft for signing the CrowdStrike software (who in turn blame the EU for making them do it) to blaming the companies themselves for allowing all of these machines access to the Internet to receive the automatic template update. Bike-shedding among the technical community continues to be focused on the underlying technical deployment, which misses the forest for the trees.

The better question is what was the forcing mechanism that convinced every corporation in the world that it was a good idea to install software like this on every single machine? Why is there such a cottage industry of companies that are effectively undermining Operating System security with the argument that they are doing more "advanced" security features and allowing (often unqualified) security and IT departments to make fundamental changes to things like TLS encryption and basic OS functionality? How did all these smart people let a random company push updates to everyone on Earth with zero control? The justification often give is "to pass the audit".

These audits and certifications, of which there are many, are a fundamentally broken practice. The intent of the frameworks was good, allowing for the standardization of good cybersecurity practices while not relying on the expertise of an actual cybersecurity expert to validate the results. We can all acknowledge there aren't enough of those people on Earth to actually audit all the places that need to be audited. The issue is the audits don't actually fix real problems, but instead create busywork for people so it looks like they are fixing problems. It lets people cosplay as security experts without needing to actually understand what the stuff is.