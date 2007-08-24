https://matduggan.com/teaching-to-the-test/
A lot has been written in the last few weeks about the state of IT security in the aftermath of the CrowdStrike outage. A range of opinions have emerged, ranging from blaming Microsoft for signing the CrowdStrike software (who in turn blame the EU for making them do it) to blaming the companies themselves for allowing all of these machines access to the Internet to receive the automatic template update. Bike-shedding among the technical community continues to be focused on the underlying technical deployment, which misses the forest for the trees.
The better question is what was the forcing mechanism that convinced every corporation in the world that it was a good idea to install software like this on every single machine? Why is there such a cottage industry of companies that are effectively undermining Operating System security with the argument that they are doing more "advanced" security features and allowing (often unqualified) security and IT departments to make fundamental changes to things like TLS encryption and basic OS functionality? How did all these smart people let a random company push updates to everyone on Earth with zero control? The justification often give is "to pass the audit".
These audits and certifications, of which there are many, are a fundamentally broken practice. The intent of the frameworks was good, allowing for the standardization of good cybersecurity practices while not relying on the expertise of an actual cybersecurity expert to validate the results. We can all acknowledge there aren't enough of those people on Earth to actually audit all the places that need to be audited. The issue is the audits don't actually fix real problems, but instead create busywork for people so it looks like they are fixing problems. It lets people cosplay as security experts without needing to actually understand what the stuff is.
[...] We all know this crap doesn't work and the sooner we can stop pretending it makes a difference, the better. AT&T had every certification on the planet and still didn't take the incredibly basic step of enforcing 2FA on a database of all the most sensitive data it has in the world. If following these stupid checklists and purchasing the required software ended up with more secure platforms, I'd say "well at least there is a payoff". But time after time we see the exact same thing which is an audit is not an adequate replacement for someone who knows what they are doing looking at your stack and asking hard questions about your process. These audits aren't resulting in organizations doing the hard but necessary step of taking downtime to patch critical flaws or even applying basic security settings across all of their platforms.
[...] I don't know what the solution is, but I know this song and dance isn't working. The world would be better off if organizations stopped wasting so much time and money on these vendor solutions and instead stuck to much more basic solutions. Perhaps if we could just start with "have we patched all the critical CVEs in our organization" and "did we remove the shared username and password from the cloud database with millions of call records", then perhaps AFTER all the actual work is done we can have some fun and inject dangerous software into the most critical parts of our employees devices.