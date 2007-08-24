Stories
A Completely Different Kind of Disc Brake: 1949 Chrysler

posted by janrinok on Friday August 09, @01:56AM
from the stop-it dept.
owl writes:

https://www.macsmotorcitygarage.com/a-completely-different-kind-of-disc-brake-1949-chrysler/

In 1949, the Chrysler Corporation introduced a new disc brake system, but it was nothing like the disc brakes we know today. Here's how it worked.

...

As we can see, the Ausco Lambert bears no similarity to the caliper-type disc brakes developed for aircraft in the 1940s, or those later adopted by Crosley, Dunlop, and ultimately the entire auto industry. In its basic configuration, the Lambert design sort of resembles the familiar clutch-disc and pressure-plate arrangment for a conventional manual transmission (as do the Milan and Kinmont brakes) but there are some important differences there, too.

