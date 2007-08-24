The researchers sought to determine whether parents choose a baby name based on what seems fitting for the baby's appearance, or if the process is the other way around — that, over the years, the individual's facial appearance changes to match the name given to them by their parents.

A new study reveals that a person's face tends to evolve to suit their name, demonstrating the profound impact of social expectations. The research showed that adults' faces could be matched to their names with high accuracy, while children's faces could not.

Machine learning also found significant similarities among adults with the same name. This effect, known as a self-fulfilling prophecy, suggests that social constructs can influence physical appearance over time.

Key Facts: