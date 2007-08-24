Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 8 submissions in the queue.

Does Your Face Evolve to Match Your Name?

posted by janrinok on Friday August 09, @06:42AM   Printer-friendly
from the evolution-of-facepalm dept.
Science

c0lo writes:

Study Finds Faces Evolve to Match Names Over Time

The researchers sought to determine whether parents choose a baby name based on what seems fitting for the baby's appearance, or if the process is the other way around — that, over the years, the individual's facial appearance changes to match the name given to them by their parents.

A new study reveals that a person's face tends to evolve to suit their name, demonstrating the profound impact of social expectations. The research showed that adults' faces could be matched to their names with high accuracy, while children's faces could not.

Machine learning also found significant similarities among adults with the same name. This effect, known as a self-fulfilling prophecy, suggests that social constructs can influence physical appearance over time.

Key Facts:

  • Adults' faces evolve to match their names due to social expectations.
  • Children's faces do not show the same name-based similarities as adults.
  • The study used both human participants and machine learning to confirm findings.

Reference:
Yonat Zwebner, et. al., "Can names shape facial appearance?", PNAS, July 15, 2024, 121 (30) e24053341,(DOI: https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2405334121

Original Submission


«  A Completely Different Kind of Disc Brake: 1949 Chrysler
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Does Your Face Evolve to Match Your Name? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by weirsbaski on Friday August 09, @07:01AM

    by weirsbaski (4539) on Friday August 09, @07:01AM (#1367889)

    Slartibartfast does not approve...

(1)