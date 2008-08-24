NASA Weighs SpaceX Rescue for Stranded Boeing Starliner Crew
NASA weighs SpaceX rescue for stranded Boeing Starliner crew:
A final decision on whether to persist with Boeing's troubled Starliner -- which experienced worrying propulsion issues as it flew up to the orbital platform in June -- is expected later this month, officials said Wednesday in a call with reporters.
Detailed planning is already underway with Boeing's rival SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, to potentially launch their scheduled Crew-9 mission on September 24 with just two astronauts rather than the usual four.
Boeing's Starliner Astronauts Could Return on SpaceX Capsule in Feb 2025, NASA Says
Boeing's Starliner astronauts could return on SpaceX capsule in Feb 2025, NASA says - West Hawaii Today:
NASA officials said on Wednesday the two astronauts delivered to the International Space Station in June by Boeing's Starliner could return on SpaceX's Crew Dragon in February 2025 if Starliner is still deemed unsafe to return to Earth.
The U.S. space agency has been discussing potential plans with SpaceX to leave two seats empty on an upcoming Crew Dragon launch for NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who became the first crew to fly Boeing's Starliner capsule.
The astronauts' test mission, initially expected to last about eight days on the station, has been drawn out by issues on Starliner's propulsion system that have increasingly called into question the spacecraft's ability to safely return them to Earth as planned.
A Boeing spokesperson said if NASA decides to change Starliner's mission, the company "will take the actions necessary to configure Starliner for an uncrewed return."
Thruster failures during Starliner's initial approach to the ISS in June and several leaks of helium – used to pressurize those thrusters – have set Boeing off on a testing campaign to understand the cause and propose fixes to NASA, which has the final say. Recent results have unearthed new information, causing greater alarm about a safe return.
The latest test data have stirred disagreements and debate within NASA about whether to accept the risk of a Starliner return to Earth, or make the call to use Crew Dragon instead.
Using a SpaceX craft to return astronauts that Boeing had planned to bring back on Starliner would be a major blow to an aerospace giant that has struggled for years to compete with SpaceX and its more experienced Crew Dragon.
Starliner has been docked to the ISS for 63 of the maximum 90 days it can stay, and it is parked at the same port that Crew Dragon will have to use to deliver the upcoming astronaut crew.
Early Tuesday morning, NASA, using a SpaceX rocket and a Northrop Grumman capsule, delivered a routine shipment of food and supplies to the station, including extra clothes for Wilmore and Williams.
Starliner's high-stakes mission is a final test required before NASA can certify the spacecraft for routine astronaut flights to and from the ISS. Crew Dragon received NASA approval for astronaut flights in 2020.
Starliner development has been set back by management issues and numerous engineering problems. It has cost Boeing $1.6 billion since 2016, including $125 million from Starliner's current test mission, securities filings show.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Username on Thursday August 08, @04:47PM
He isn't the only owner, but he does have the largest share of it.
Boeing is owned by Blackrock and vanguard, largest shares.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday August 08, @05:25PM
My theory on the engine valve problem is they have not released much if any data but I think they have unreleased data of valve sticking or otherwise slow operation. I don't mean qualitative data but the usual "NASA to four decimal places" quantitative data. And one theory might be some kind of aging / corrosion issue so they want to graph the rate of decay. They have data from the initial launch and docking, then another set of data from "awhile ago" when the did the thruster tests, and I bet they're going to do one more round of thruster tests in the future so they can graph a rate of decay and plausibly spec it as linear or quadratic rate or WTF knows, THEN they'll decide what to do.
Note that if they don't pretend its 100% and send the astronauts home on it, if they don't use it as designed its kind of a giant dumpster fire nobody knows what to do with. There's no eject button where it magically re-enters perfectly, because the whole point is the maneuvering thrusters are broken. It's quite plausible it might get a short distance away, then stop permanently, and eventually drift around nearby and sheer off delicate radiators and solar panels or worse. Another possibility is a partial re-entry burn that fails and now its just in an orbit occasionally intersecting the ISS orbit; it won't be permanent because surface area / volume (or mass) ratios mean the capsule will re-enter long before the ISS would, but its a headache nobody wants. Another interesting outcome might be a thruster sticking permanently "on" and however statistically unlikely the broken Boeing capsule having a car-crash like impact on the ISS.
My guess is they want the reliable crew dragon onsite in orbit when they do whatever it is they're planning to do for backup purposes. Maybe they'll have to use the good space capsule to nudge the dead capsule away from the ISS, or they'll want some kind of emergency ISS boost capability in case the boeing capsule comes flying back.
The strangest part of the whole story is Starliner doesn't really have customers, this is Boeing trying to do a demo, more or less. There's a contract for six production flights that could be trivially replaced by spacex, and there's some handwavy agreement about Orbital Reef. Orbital Reef seems very slow and ... Starliner-like. My guess is by the time Orbital Reef flies, at enormous government expense no doubt, Space-X will have like ten stations already in orbit all larger than Orbital Reef LOL, so when it fails at least SpaceX will be there to back them up (again)