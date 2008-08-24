Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Raspberry Pi Release Pico 2 with New RP2350 MCU

posted by martyb on Saturday August 10, @01:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the hardware dept.
Hardware

Rich writes:

Raspberry Pi have released the small Pico 2 as an improvement to the original Pico: https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/raspberry-pi-pico-2-our-new-5-microcontroller-board-on-sale-now/.

The small single board computer looks virtually unchanged from its predecessor. All improvement is in a new microcontroller unit, the RP2350, which replaces the old RP2040. Most notable features are twice the memory, low power sleep options, and two added Risc-V cores. The two ARM cores are still there, but upgraded to Cortex-M33 from M0+.

Unlike the RP2040, the new MCU is available in different packages, with more pins and flash memory in-package. Top of the line will be the RP2354B with 80 pins and 2MB integrated flash.

(Ed note: My first computer ran at 1 MHz and had only 4K bytes of memory. We've come a long way since then! --MartyB)! )

Original Submission


«  Google and Meta Ignored their Own Rules in Secret Teen-Targeting Ad Deals
This discussion was created by martyb (76) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Raspberry Pi Release Pico 2 with New RP2350 MCU | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.