Amid fears of a US recession, there seems to be growing impatience among investors when it comes to the massive investment Big Tech has made into their AI products.
It has been a tough time for Big Tech in the stock market, as some of the biggest companies in the world have shed hundreds of billions in value after their latest earnings failed to meet the growing demands of investors.
[...] The value of some of these companies has soared in recent years, thanks to the major focus on AI technology, which has been a hot topic in the tech industry. But recent shifts in the stock market meant these companies were on track to lose roughly $800bn in value, Reuters reports.
The reason for the plunge is tied to fears of a potential recession in the US. For example, recent jobs data for the country was worse than expected. These concerns have caused a knock-on effect, with stock markets facing turmoil in Europe, Japan and Ireland.
But another concern among investors is the heavy financing many of these companies have put in AI technology, with the payoff coming too slowly for some Wall Street investors. This is despite the major boost this focus has had – Microsoft and Nvidia in particular saw their valuations grow massively over the past couple of years thanks to the recent AI boom.
[...] In a recent letter from activist investor group Elliot Management referenced by the Financial Times, the group described AI as overrated and claimed Nvidia is “in bubble land”.
One looming concern in the AI sector is the future of OpenAI, one of the key sparks of the generative AI hype since the launch of its product ChatGPT. Microsoft has been a major investor into OpenAI. But recent reports suggest OpenAI is burning through billions of dollars to stay afloat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 11, @01:15AM (2 children)
As of Saturday evening (EDT) it seems that the markets have calmed down. After a couple of years of mostly steady gains, it's not all that surprising that a sell-off happened.
One additional factor mentioned in other places are the large amount tied up in carry trades with Japanese Yen...and movement in interest rates from the Bank of Japan, https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cw4yz4emgwko [bbc.com]
If you are looking for something more exciting (ie, volatile) than options trading or a hedge fund, you might consider researching carry trades. The article I found repeated several times that this game is generally only for the insanely rich.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday August 11, @01:28AM (1 child)
Yes, it took 4 days to reach the front page. Apologies.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 11, @01:37AM
I wasn't trying to be critical of the timing, but I see it came out that way, sorry.
I'm curious to hear what others think now (Saturday), since the headlines from Monday and Tuesday have passed.
More to the point, this kind of market drop is normally more frequent, but the last two years haven't been normal--in that respect. Anyway, after a week to watch the markets, people with money invested can probably take a deep breath now. Unless, they haven't followed common suggestions (seen for the last year or so?) to re-balance portfolios that had become heavy in the big tech stocks...