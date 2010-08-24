[...] This is a high-stakes program. The first three Block 1 SLS systems will put US crews on the Moon for the first time in half a century and, if all goes well, enable creation of a base on our sole natural satellite.

If the program misses its schedule, Boeing won't be the only one wearing blame.

The report notes that NASA has changed made decisions that delayed the program and helped it to sail beyond initial budgets.

The OIG suggests four ways to improve matters:

Establish a training program for Boeing contractors to ensure quality control is up to standard; Implement financial penalties for Boeing if it fails to meet quality standards; Draw up a detailed timeline for the development of EUS and ensure it is followed; Work with the Defense Contract Management Agency to ensure compliance.

NASA agreed with three of those points, but is unwilling to charge Boeing if the contractor fails to meet quality standards.

"NASA non-concurs. NASA interprets this recommendation to be directing NASA to institute penalties outside the bounds of the contract," the agency argued. "Instituting financial penalties outside the bounds of the contract subverts the control process of the contract."

Maybe someone at NASA should ask Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams – the two Boeing Starliner test pilots who might be stuck in space until next year – how they feel about that.

The report comes at an unfortunate time for Boeing's new CEO Kelly Ortberg, who started work on Thursday. Ortberg, a qualified mechanical engineer who has spent most of his life in aerospace, was lured out of retirement at 64 to fix Boeing's corporate problems. His first move was to return Boeing's corporate headquarters to Seattle and spend his first day on the production floor speaking with staff.

[...] "It also means meeting our commitments to each other and working collaboratively across Boeing to meet our goals. People's lives depend on what we do every day, and we must keep that top of mind with every decision we make."

The CEO is apparently quite popular at Boeing, as his management style elevates engineering.