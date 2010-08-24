from the sorry,-its-another-Boeing-report dept.
A new report finds Boeing's rockets are built with an unqualified work force
The NASA program to develop a new upper stage for the Space Launch System rocket is seven years behind schedule and significantly over budget, a new report from the space agency's inspector general finds. [Here is a direct link to PDF of NASA report] However, beyond these headline numbers, there is also some eye-opening information about the project's prime contractor, Boeing, and its poor quality control practices.
[....] "We found an array of issues that could hinder SLS Block 1B's readiness for Artemis IV including Boeing's inadequate quality management system, escalating costs and schedules, and inadequate visibility into the Block 1B's projected costs," [...]
[....] Boeing's quality control issues are largely caused by its workforce having insufficient aerospace production experience," the report states. "The lack of a trained and qualified workforce increases the risk that the contractor will continue to manufacture parts and components that do not adhere to NASA requirements and industry standards. [...]
[....] we found Boeing's quality management system at Michoud does not adhere to these standards or NASA requirements. NASA engages DCMA to conduct surveillance of Boeing's core and upper stage manufacturing efforts at Michoud, and when deficiencies in quality are found, DCMA issues Corrective Action Requests (CAR) to the contractor. CARs are labeled Level I through IV, with Level I the least serious deficiency. From September 2021 to September 2023, DCMA issued Boeing 71 Level I and II CARs, as well as a draft Level III CAR. According to DCMA officials, this is a high number of CARs for a space flight system at this stage in development and reflects a recurring and degraded state of product quality control. Boeing's process to address deficiencies to date has been ineffective, and the company has generally been nonresponsive in taking corrective actions when the same quality control issues reoccur.
Quality control issues at Michoud are largely due to the lack of a sufficient number of trained and experienced aerospace workers at Boeing. To mitigate these challenges, Boeing provides training and work orders to its employees. Considering the significant quality control deficiencies at Michoud, we found these efforts to be inadequate. For example, during our visit to Michoud in April 2023, we observed a liquid oxygen fuel tank dome—a critical component of the SLS Core Stage 3—segregated and pending disposition on whether and how it can safely be used going forward due to welds that did not meet NASA specifications. According to NASA officials, the welding issues arose due to Boeing's inexperienced technicians and inadequate work order planning and supervision. The lack of a trained and qualified workforce increases the risk that Boeing will continue to manufacture parts and components that do not adhere to
NASA requirements and industry standards,
Report Slams Boeing For Bad Work, But Not Over The Starliner
[...] This is a high-stakes program. The first three Block 1 SLS systems will put US crews on the Moon for the first time in half a century and, if all goes well, enable creation of a base on our sole natural satellite.
If the program misses its schedule, Boeing won't be the only one wearing blame.
The report notes that NASA has changed made decisions that delayed the program and helped it to sail beyond initial budgets.
The OIG suggests four ways to improve matters:
- Establish a training program for Boeing contractors to ensure quality control is up to standard;
- Implement financial penalties for Boeing if it fails to meet quality standards;
- Draw up a detailed timeline for the development of EUS and ensure it is followed;
- Work with the Defense Contract Management Agency to ensure compliance.
NASA agreed with three of those points, but is unwilling to charge Boeing if the contractor fails to meet quality standards.
"NASA non-concurs. NASA interprets this recommendation to be directing NASA to institute penalties outside the bounds of the contract," the agency argued. "Instituting financial penalties outside the bounds of the contract subverts the control process of the contract."
Maybe someone at NASA should ask Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams – the two Boeing Starliner test pilots who might be stuck in space until next year – how they feel about that.
The report comes at an unfortunate time for Boeing's new CEO Kelly Ortberg, who started work on Thursday. Ortberg, a qualified mechanical engineer who has spent most of his life in aerospace, was lured out of retirement at 64 to fix Boeing's corporate problems. His first move was to return Boeing's corporate headquarters to Seattle and spend his first day on the production floor speaking with staff.
[...] "It also means meeting our commitments to each other and working collaboratively across Boeing to meet our goals. People's lives depend on what we do every day, and we must keep that top of mind with every decision we make."
The CEO is apparently quite popular at Boeing, as his management style elevates engineering.