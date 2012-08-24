In late July, OpenAI began rolling out an eerily humanlike voice interface for ChatGPT. In a safety analysis released today, the company acknowledges that this anthropomorphic voice may lure some users into becoming emotionally attached to their chatbot.

The warnings are included in a "system card" for GPT-4o, a technical document that lays out what the company believes are the risks associated with the model, plus details surrounding safety testing and the mitigation efforts the company's taking to reduce potential risk.

OpenAI has faced scrutiny in recent months after a number of employees working on AI's long-term risks quit the company. Some subsequently accused OpenAI of taking unnecessary chances and muzzling dissenters in its race to commercialize AI. Revealing more details of OpenAI's safety regime may help mitigate the criticism and reassure the public that the company takes the issue seriously.

The risks explored in the new system card are wide-ranging, and include the potential for GPT-4o to amplify societal biases, spread disinformation, and aid in the development of chemical or biological weapons. It also discloses details of testing designed to ensure that AI models won't try to break free of their controls, deceive people, or scheme catastrophic plans.

[...] Lucie-Aimée Kaffee, an applied policy researcher at Hugging Face, a company that hosts AI tools, notes that OpenAI's system card for GPT-4o does not include extensive details on the model's training data or who owns that data. "The question of consent in creating such a large dataset spanning multiple modalities, including text, image, and speech, needs to be addressed," Kaffee says.