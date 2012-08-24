In separate statements, ASUS and MSI announced their plans to deliver the new microcode for 13th and 14th Gen Raptor Lake Core family of CPUs over the course of August.

The updated CPU microcode, which should be finalized in the coming days, is supposed to stop Intel's wobbly desktop microprocessors from crashing at normal clock speeds (an "instability" as the x86 giant puts it) to frying themselves and causing permanent damage if not complete failure.

Apparently, the original microcode for Raptor Lake processors applied too much voltage to chips. While increasing voltage can make it possible to hit higher clock speeds with ironclad stability, too much voltage can be dangerous and degrade the silicon.

Although microcode updates are developed by Intel, they have to be distributed via motherboard BIOSes developed by individual motherboard vendors, including DIY brands like ASUS and MSI, and also OEMs. When it comes to microcode patches, Intel (and its rival AMD) can't guarantee when users will receive it or if all users will even get it at all, since it is up to individual motherboard makers to issue new BIOS versions.

That's not ideal for both Chipzilla and owners of Raptor Lake CPUs, as the longer it takes for the microcode to disseminate, the more opportunities there are for more chips to fail, providing more fuel for potential class action lawsuits.

However, at least ASUS and MSI seem to be working fast on updating their motherboards, with both saying that they'll start distributing BIOSes with the new microcode next week. Intel said the microcode itself wouldn't be done until the middle of the month.

[...] "The two tech companies have yet to update any 600 series boards, however. For its part, Gigabyte says it expects all of its motherboards to get updated by the second week of September at the latest, a representative toldThe Register.