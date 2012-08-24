from the who-owns-the-Representatives-and-Senators? dept.
In the name of consumer protection, a slew of U.S. federal agencies are working to make it easier for Americans to click the unsubscribe button for unwanted memberships and recurring payment services.
A broad new government initiative, dubbed "Time Is Money," includes a rollout of new regulations and the promise of more for industries spanning from healthcare and fitness memberships to media subscriptions.
"The administration is cracking down on all the ways that companies, through paperwork, hold times and general aggravation waste people's money and waste people's time and really hold onto their money," Neera Tanden, White House domestic policy adviser, told reporters Friday in advance of the announcement.
"Essentially in all of these practices, companies are delaying services to you or really trying to make it so difficult for you to cancel the service that they get to hold onto your money for longer and longer," Tanden said. "These seemingly small inconveniences don't happen by accident — they have huge financial consequences."
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Tuesday August 13, @03:33PM
While they're at it, how about fining any site that quietly tricks you into subscribing when you order anything...with some almost invisible option defaulting to checked!! That's of course patterned after Amazon's model for tricking you into those temporary Prime subscriptions, or tricking you into "subscribing" to buy those disposable razor blades (or whatever) instead of just buying once. They're after all the masters of screwing online shoppers (AND sellers frankly).
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 13, @03:43PM
Government regulation of business is often onerous. But, in this case, I agree. I mean, government isn't forcing me to opt out of anything, they just want to make it easier for me to opt out. Yeah, I have actually searched a page looking for the opt-out or unsubscribe buttons, and didn't find them.
I do use Google mail, and I appreciate their option to unsubscribe from unwanted crap. I open any email, and there a nice blue "unsubscribe" option just to the right of the sender's name. Even Google does something right now and then. There's no need to visit the site, or search the email for unsubscribe options. Wherever those options exist, that blue link takes care of it.
