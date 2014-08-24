In San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, neighbors say repeated honking from Waymo driverless cars is disturbing their sleep.

Multiple residents in high-rise buildings off of 2nd Street near Harrison Street told NBC Bay Area News they have been hearing Waymo vehicles honking in a nearby parking lot for the past several weeks. They said that the lot began to be occupied by Waymo vehicles just a few weeks ago. The Waymos appear to go to the lot to rest in between rides.

Christopher Cherry who lives in the building next door said he was "really excited" to have Waymo in the neighborhood, thinking it would bring more security and quiet to the area.

"We started out with a couple of honks here and there, and then as more and more cars started to arrive, the situation got worse, " Cherry said.

Cherry said the honking happens daily at different levels, with the most intense honking occurring at around 4:00 a.m. and at evening rush hour times.

[...] Videos from residents of these incidents show Waymo cars filing into the parking lot, and then attempting to back into spots, which appears to trigger honking from the other Waymo cars.

[...] Neighbors note, there is no one in the cars that they can flag down and ask to stop the honking.

"I think the most frustrating thing about this is that there is just nobody to talk to, and even at the corporate level, I am finding it difficult, not impossible," White said.