Disney has asked a Florida court to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit citing an arbitration waiver in the terms and conditions for Disney+:
According to Newsday, Disney has asked a Florida court to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Piccolo, husband of Kanokporn Tangsuan, a doctor at NYU Langone in New York City, who passed away after eating a meal at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs in October 2023.
Tangsuan had a severe dairy and nut allergy and informed the waitstaff at the restaurant of her dietary needs, and was "unequivocally assured" they could be accommodated. She ordered and ate the "Sure I'm Frittered" vegetarian broccoli and corn fritters, the "Scallop Forest" sea scallops appetizer, the "This Shepherd Went Vegan" entree, and a side of onion rings.
[...] In the latest update for the Disney Springs wrongful death lawsuit, Disney cited legal language within the terms and conditions for Disney+, which "requires users to arbitrate all disputes with the company." Disney claims Piccolo reportedly agreed to this in 2019 when signing up for a one-month free trial of the streaming service on his PlayStation console.
In the May 31 motion filed to move the wrongful death lawsuit to arbitration, Disney attorneys said that the Disney+ subscriber agreement states that any dispute, except for small claims, "must be resolved by individual binding arbitration." Disney says that similar language was agreed to by Piccolo when he used the My Disney Experience app to purchase tickets to visit EPCOT at Walt Disney World in September 2023. Tangsuan died before she and Piccolo could use the tickets.
[...] Attorneys for Piccolo called Disney's latest motion "preposterous," and that it's "'absurd' to believe that the 153 million subscribers to the popular streaming service have waived all claims against the company and its affiliates because of language 'buried' within the terms and conditions," according to Newsday.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Tork on Friday August 16, @03:47PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 16, @04:18PM
I sincerely hope that Disney appeals their suit dismissals all the way to the Supreme Court so we can get some well established precedent that TOS agreements cannot be arbitrarily inflated in scope to allow businesses a "Get out of Court FREE!" pass for every possible suit... surely our esteemed SC Justices will make this clear once and forever,... oh... wait...
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday August 16, @04:26PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 16, @04:36PM
If this holds up, somebody should tally a cost of what it really takes to read every TOS that is shoved our way in an average year. I suspect the tally would run into the tens of hours, hundreds if you feel you should consult an attorney before signing your kid up for PBS Kids' Club online, and the like.
(Score: 0, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Friday August 16, @03:54PM
Just because people ignore terms and conditions doesn't mean they are any less bound by them. This serves as an excellent example of why one should always read the "buried" fine print.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 16, @04:02PM
Is there any point of reading the fine print? Disney may be leading the way here but other corporations will adopt similar practices. They want to tilt everything to their advantage. If you use their product, service, etc and something goes wrong, expect this type of response. I do think Disney is particularly nasty when it comes to legal matters. It just means they are leading the way for others to follow.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snospar on Friday August 16, @04:10PM
IANAL therefore I can't competently read and understand the fine print. By definition it is written in as obtuse and obfuscated a fashion as they can get away with.
I sincerely hope the bad press from this type of shit from Disney bleeds millions off their bottom line, but it won't, and they wouldn't notice anyway.
Corporate lawyers are the worst scum, to try and use a subscription clause that is completely unrelated to the food that killed him is disgusting.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 16, @04:33PM
I was just at Disneyland last month (first time in my life, second time for our son), and we are Gluten Intolerant so eat Gluten Free whenever possible.
When we mentioned our Gluten Free request to the cashier at Pizza Planet, it triggered a 3 minute interview surrounding our dietary needs and what Pizza Planet is, and is not, capable of providing for us. My GF pizza was hand delivered by a special chef in a Ratatouille style hat and white suit, to ensure that it was handled properly and reached me correctly. I guess they have initiated training as a pro-active response to this situation, which is good, kinda sad that somebody had to die to trigger it, kinda sad that it will likely fade away after the suit is settled, but at least they're trying to do better now.
As far as application of a free trial Disney + video service TOS to all future dealings between the parties, I believe this should outstrip even Non-Compete clauses in employment agreements as an "Unconscionable Contract" unreasonable in the extreme to expect that anything you allegedly agreed to in an online streaming service free trial should have any bearing on the responsibility of a restaurant to properly deliver what they claimed to be safe for you to eat. When your 12 year old goes into your wallet and uses your CC to sign up for a free trial, has their illegal possession of your identity now bound you, for life, to whatever terms might be contained in any TOS that they clicked "agree" on?
What I question is: are the Disney lawyers so sure of their trial venue's acceptance of this obviously outrageous ploy that they are attempting to set precedent of the "power of TOS" with it, or are they so completely out of touch with common perceptions that they actually believe they have a valid legal argument that won't backfire on them by establishing precedent against trying such a thing in the future, or is this some kind of attempt to get case law established on boundaries of TOS that they are playing at - helpfully also being a stalling tactic to draw out their wrongful death suit so that emotions aren't running as high when the case is either settled or otherwise decided?
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday August 16, @04:30PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 16, @04:34PM
How could it be unrelated? Do you not see the family resemblance in the ears?
