Canonical recently announced a significant policy change regarding Linux adoption in the Ubuntu operating system. The Canonical Kernel Team (CKT), responsible for handling kernel-related issues for any Ubuntu release, will soon begin integrating the latest version of the Linux kernel, even if there is no final stable build out in the wild yet.

As the British company explains, Ubuntu follows a strict, time-based release schedule. Release dates are set six months in advance, and only in "extreme" circumstances can a delay occur. The most recent long-term support version of Ubuntu, 24.04 "Noble Numbat," was released in April 2024.

Meanwhile, developers working on the Linux kernel follow a "loosely time-based release process," with a new major kernel release occurring every two to three months. The actual release date for each new version is described as "fluid," meaning that project leader Linus Torvalds may adjust the upstream development process if a significant bug is discovered.

A stable release cadence is crucial for maintaining a reliable operating system, explains Canonical's Brett Grandbois. Ubuntu isn't just your weird uncle's experimental Linux OS used by hobbyists; it is officially available in multiple editions, including desktop environments, servers, cloud data centers, and IoT devices.

[...] "To provide users with the absolute latest in features and hardware support, Ubuntu will now ship the latest available version of the upstream Linux kernel at the specified Ubuntu release freeze date," Canonical stated, even if that kernel is still in Release Candidate (RC) status and some bugs remain to be resolved before the final release.

This new "aggressive kernel version commitment policy" carries risks, as RC releases are not considered final by Torvalds and his team for a reason. However, Canonical will need to manage these risks by providing official support for the specific Linux release included in the new Ubuntu version. Updating the kernel after the release is done isn't feasible either, as the Linux edition shipped with Ubuntu is a largely optimized kernel with specific features, patches and hardware support provided by Canonical and its OEM partners.