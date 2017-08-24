Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Deep-Live-Cam Goes Viral, Allowing Anyone to Become a Digital Doppelganger

posted by hubie on Sunday August 18, @02:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the dystopia-is-now! dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2024/08/new-ai-tool-enables-real-time-face-swapping-on-webcams-raising-fraud-concerns/

Over the past few days, a software package called Deep-Live-Cam has been going viral on social media because it can take the face of a person extracted from a single photo and apply it to a live webcam video source while following pose, lighting, and expressions performed by the person on the webcam. While the results aren't perfect, the software shows how quickly the tech is developing—and how the capability to deceive others remotely is getting dramatically easier over time.
[...]
The avalanche of attention briefly made the open source project leap to No. 1 on GitHub's trending repositories list (it's currently at No. 4 as of this writing), where it is available for download for free.

"Weird how all the major innovations coming out of tech lately are under the Fraud skill tree," wrote illustrator Corey Brickley in an X thread reacting to an example video of Deep-Live-Cam in action. In another post, he wrote, "Nice remember to establish code words with your parents everyone," referring to the potential for similar tools to be used for remote deception—and the concept of using a safe word, shared among friends and family, to establish your true identity.

Original Submission


«  This New Fully Encrypted Messenger App Is Serious About Privacy
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Deep-Live-Cam Goes Viral, Allowing Anyone to Become a Digital Doppelganger | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.