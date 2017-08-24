Mercedes-Benz has been approved to conduct Level 4 automated driving testing on designated roads and highways in Beijing, focusing on the research and development of multi-sensor perception and system performance for advanced autonomous driving systems. This initiative is part of the company's broader technology research efforts in the region, with the goal of exploring the integration of perception and control mechanisms in autonomous vehicles.

The company's L4 test vehicles are designed to handle most driving tasks independently, without the need for driver intervention. Equipped with an array of sensors and redundant systems for enhanced safety, the company says these vehicles are capable of executing maneuvers in busy urban environments, such as parking, making U-turns, navigating traffic circles and performing unprotected left turns.

On expressways, the vehicles can autonomously change lanes when the vehicle ahead slows down and can pass through toll stations. In extreme situations, the vehicles are programmed to follow a minimal risk strategy, safely stopping in a secure location, according to Mercedes.