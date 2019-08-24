24/08/19/0330246 story
posted by hubie on Tuesday August 20, @02:25PM
from the he's-more-machine-now-than-man dept.
A US agency pursuing moonshot health breakthroughs has hired a researcher advocating an extremely radical plan for defeating death.
His idea? Replace your body parts. All of them. Even your brain.
Jean Hébert, a new hire with the US Advanced Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), is expected to lead a major new initiative around 'functional brain tissue replacement,' the idea of adding youthful tissue to people's brains.
https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/08/16/1096808/arpa-h-jean-hebert-wants-to-replace-your-brain/
See also: Ship of Theseus
(Score: 3, Funny) by Deep Blue on Tuesday August 20, @02:49PM (1 child)
Bite my shiny metal ass!
(Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Tuesday August 20, @03:45PM
He's suggesting tissue replacement therapy. Still gooey bags of mostly water, sorry.
(Score: 1, Troll) by looorg on Tuesday August 20, @03:05PM
Is brain replacements even that high on the health issue list? Sure there are strokes and Alzheimer's disease and so on. But a lot of those are not necessarily just brain related. A lot of them seem to be about other organs and systems working as intended such as things that regulate blood pressure. I would probably rate kidney replacements higher then brain replacements. If we are talking about things in dire need of a substitute. Then the other organs. Brains might be a bit further down the list in that regard.
But in summary they are suggesting some kind of So you need lab grown "blank" brain pieces that gets slotted in incrementally in your primary brain. So your primary brain can copy memories over to new brain. So it's like Brain RAID? No mentioned that I can see regarding how quickly you have to start this, the process have to be fairly slow tho since surgery is trauma and risk. If you wait to long it might be to late. So is this just going to be done from youth or middle age just to make sure?
How will they prove the idea is working in monkeys? How do we know the ideas or memories are copied over to the new brain? They can probably see things growing and happening there. Perhaps measuring things light up as they poke the monkey brain for memories. Still how do they know which memories gets copied over? Is there a brain directory or big database of all the yummiest bananas that they can query?
That is not a good look. 80+ grandpa wants to live forever and diverts government money to cure death. Also it will do nothing to quell the rumors of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Westworld was apparently inspirational to him. At least it was the movie and not the TV show. That one went downhill fast. Was living forever really the moral or goal of that story? It's hard to tell. I don't quite remember the movie but the TV show appeared to be more about morality and choices. Combines with weird sexual and murderous fantasies and getting to live or act them out. Not sure how inspirational that was.
That doesn't sound to bad. Considering lots of the tech bros that want to live forever could easily fork over that kind of money and not even miss it. Yet it's extreme and not getting done? Or is it?
So cloned replacements or some kind of body farms. You grow clones of yourself and then we harvest them for their organs so the primary you can live forever. Sounds better then that brain slicing idea.
Isn't that what living is? The journey towards death. If you remove death then it's not life, it's just existing. That said I'm down with just existing forever to. With some caveats regarding body and brain functionality.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday August 20, @03:17PM
It had Dexter in it before he was Dexter.
