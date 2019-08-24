Customers uncertain as app remains downloadable after company's Chapter 7 filing:
Roku has finally axed the Redbox app from its platform. Redbox parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June and moved to Chapter 7 in July, signaling the liquidation of its assets. However, the app has remained available but not fully functional in various places, leaving customers wondering if they will still be able to access content they bought. This development, however, mostly squashes any remaining hope of salvaging those purchases.
Redbox is best known for its iconic red kiosks where people could rent movie and TV (and, until 2019, video game) discs. But in an effort to keep up with the digital age, Redbox launched a streaming service in December 2017. At the time, Redbox promised "many" of the same new releases available at its kiosks but also "a growing collection" of other movies and shows. The company claimed that its on-demand streaming service was competitive because it had "newest-release movies" that subscription streaming services didn't have. The service offered streaming rentals as well as purchases.
[...] Roku's move suggests that Redbox customers will not be able to watch items they purchased. Barring an unlikely change—like someone swooping in to buy and resurrect Redbox—it's likely that other avenues for accessing the Redbox app will also go away soon.
[...] Since Redbox filed for bankruptcy, though, there has been some confusion and minimal communication about what will happen to Redbox's services. People online have asked if there's any way to watch content they purchased to own and/or get reimbursed. Some have even reported being surprised after learning that Redbox, owned by Chicken Soup since 2022, was undergoing bankruptcy procedures, pointing to limited updates from Redbox, Chicken Soup, and/or the media.
[...] As Chicken Soup sorts through its debts and liquidation, customers are left without guidance about what to do with their rental DVDs or how they can access movies/shows they purchased. But when it comes to purchases made via streaming services, it's more accurate to consider them rentals, despite them not being labeled as such and costing more than rentals with set time limits. As we've seen before, streaming companies can quickly yank away content that people feel that they paid to own, be it due to licensing disputes, mergers and acquisitions, or other business purposes. In this case, a company's failure has resulted in people no longer being able to access content they already paid for and presumed they'd be able to access for the long haul.
For some, the reality of what it means to "own" a streaming purchase, combined with the unreliability and turbulent nature of today's streaming industry, has strengthened the appeal of physical media. Somewhat ironically, though, Redbox shuttering meant the end of one of the last mainstream places to access DVDs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 20, @07:58PM
Redbox customers are now learning that "purchase" was redefined on page 954,239 of the terms of service to mean something different from what the term "purchase" normally means.
Meanwhile if those customers had just gotten the videos for free from pirate sites in the first place, then the Redbox executive's decision to pay themselves boatloads of money rather than the licensors would not have resulted in Redbox customers being fucked. It's not too late: I am sure the "purchased" items are still readily available on pirate sites. Sail forth!
Likewise for the guy who found out the hard way that signing up for a free trial of Disney+ years ago means he now has to argue in court that this does not mean he waived the right to sue Disney for them killing his wife [soylentnews.org]. Wouldn't have been a problem if he just stuck with the pirate sites.