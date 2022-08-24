https://boingboing.net/2024/08/21/after-massive-public-outcry-disney-stops-attempt-to-kill-lawsuit-after-killing-restaurant-guest.html
See Previous Story: Disney Seeking Dismissal of Death Lawsuit Because Victim Was Disney+ Subscriber
AP reported yesterday that "Disney drops bid to have allergy-death lawsuit tossed because plaintiff signed up for Disney+."
I'm not a lawyer but the initial legal argument being made by Disney seems to me to be pure bad faith horseshit. This piece in New York Magazine looks at the lawsuit stemming from the allergic reaction death of a doctor named Amy Tangsuan at a Disney World Resort restaurant:
Tangsuan was allergic to dairy and nuts, and before she and her husband ordered, (they) asked a waiter whether any of the allergens were in her order... The waiter consulted with the chef, and then assured her that they could be made dairy- and nut-free.
About 45 minutes after Tangsuan ate, she went into an anaphylactic shock so severe her EpiPen was useless. She died soon after at a nearby hospital. In February, her husband filed a wrongful-death suit against the restaurant and Disney's theme-parks division, seeking money damages.
[...] Did they try this now abandoned tactic to save money? Of course. But it sounds like they're really doing it to save face — by moving cases to arbitration, it's permanently out of the public's view; however the case is settled, the general public will almost certainly be in the dark. PR problem of killing guests thus solved.
So they will not try that again until next time that they do ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 23, @12:15AM
As far as I am concerned, Disney is an embodiment of the worst attributes of the MBA.
The ultimate in exploitation, and I had just as soon delete them from my and my family's life.
Like a bad controlling religion, which also lost control of me by espousing things I know are flat downright wrong.
They are not the same Disney I knew as a kid.
Walt Disney died, all that's left is corporate greed.
I will be glad to see that eyesore go. But I would like to see someone else run the parks. Anything they did in the last 25 years can go in the Disney Vault ( sepulcher )...and throw away the key.