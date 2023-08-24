https://github.blog/news-insights/research/survey-ai-wave-grows/

Githubs "AI in software development 2024 survey" is here. A compilation of wishful thinking and overly optimistic interpretations of survey data. It generates more questions then answers. Mostly the survey and the report wants to sing the praise of the AI as some kind of development savior, as it will literally improve everything and there doesn't appear to be any negative aspects associated with it at all. Or at least they don't ask about such things. The survey and the responses generates more questions then it answer. After all it doesn't really answer any questions.

Our survey data showed that nearly all of the survey participants reported using AI coding tools both outside of work or at work at some point. However, 17-27% of respondents indicated that they've only used AI tools at work, challenging the assumption that all developers are using AI outside of work.

Almost everyone is using AI for development, at work. But not for private projects. It's good enough for work things but not for your private projects? Why is it good enough for work but not for coding at home, or outside work whatever that is? Or do developers/programmers not code at home anymore? No explanation. No dwelling into that. Just more happy AI-shilling.

More than 97% of respondents reported having used AI coding tools at work at some point, a finding consistent across all four countries. However, a smaller percentage said their companies actively encourage AI tool adoption or allow the use of AI tools, varying by region. The U.S. leads with 88% of respondents indicating at least some company support for AI use, while Germany is lowest at 59%. This highlights an opportunity for organizations to better support their developers' interest in AI tools, considering local regulations.

That is one interpretation of the data. Another is that the Germans are seeing something the Americans are not. A risk of some kind perhaps? Also it's just filled with vague statements such as "at some point", which isn't the same as they use it all the time or even anymore. I tried something once, at some point. Not the same as it was good, or that I kept using it.