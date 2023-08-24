Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Networking giant Cisco has suggested the United Nations' first-ever convention against cyber crime is dangerously flawed and should be revised before being put to a formal vote.
The document that Cisco dislikes is the United Nations convention against cyber crime [PDF]. The convention took five years to create and was drafted by a body called the Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes.*
The purpose of the Convention is to "enhance international cooperation, law enforcement efforts, technical assistance, and capacity-building relating to cyber crime," in recognition that digital technology has become a big enabler of transnational mischief.
As The Register theregister.com reported after the Committee agreed on a draft text, Russia was a big driver of the document, and human rights groups don't like it.
Human Rights Watch, for example, criticized the Convention as overly broad, while the Electronic Frontier Foundation has labelled the Convention "too flawed to adopt."
Those two orgs, and others, worry that the Convention doesn't offer a narrow definition of cyber crime, and could give signatory nations legal cover to target citizens who share views they dislike. They also worry about secrecy provisions in the document that would allow nations to demand info from service providers, without the individuals targeted by such requests being informed or having recourse.
British human rights org Article 19 has also warned the Convention's broad language could stymie legitimate infosec research, by creating a legal environment in which cyber-boffins don't feel safe to ply their trade for fear of being labelled crims.
In a Wednesday post, Cisco's senior director for technology policy Eric Wenger backed some of those arguments.
"Rather than specifically focusing on hacking and cyber crimes, it broadly aims at the misuse of computer networks to disseminate objectionable information," he wrote. "This represents a misalignment with the values of free speech in liberal democracies, which should be addressed via an amendment before the Convention is taken up by member states for adoption."
[...] "Unfortunately, the UN Convention, as it stands, does not sufficiently protect basic human rights and poses risks to the rule of law."
Wenger wants the Convention amended. But in early August the UN enthused about its likely passage as-is later this year, and the Biden administration reportedly thinks the document strikes an appropriate balance between human rights and the need for international collaboration to crimp cyber crime.
Previously: EFF's Concerns About the UN Draft Cybercrime Convention
Related Stories
The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has has commented on the a draft of an International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes:
EFF's Key Concerns
The Title of the Draft Convention is Misleading and Problematic: Cybercrime is a real issue but equating it with any crime involving ICTs is conceptually and practically harmful. Recent efforts at the domestic level to broaden its definition have led to the criminalization of legitimate activities, such as online criticism, religious expression, or LGBTQ support. In the proposed treaty, it encourages expansive interpretations that could lead to human rights abuses and transnational repression. Recommendation: Restrict the definition to "core cybercrimes" like technical attacks on computers, devices, data, and communications systems. Exclude human rights-protected activities from the scope of the treaty to prevent misuse and ensure these rights are not unjustly targeted due to equating cybercrime with any crime using ICT.
Expansive Scope and Over-Criminalization Risks: The draft Convention's criminalization chapter dangerously broadens its scope by including crimes like "grooming" and CSAM, not just cybercrimes. Its CSAM definition risks criminalizing consensual conduct between minors. Even worse, a proposed Protocol could add two more Ad Hoc sessions to discuss even more crimes, further expanding its broad scope. Recommendation : Criminalization must be limited to Articles 7 to 11. Narrow the scope of the CSAM article to target only intentional, malicious actions, exclude from criminalization consensual activity between minors, make exemptions for self-generated content by minors mandatory, ensure financing provisions target only those knowingly involved in illegal activities, and exclude the public interest use of such materials, such as evidence in crime investigations, and scientific or artistic materials.
The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) already weighed in back in January with similar concerns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 24, @12:00AM
"could give signatory nations legal cover to target citizens who share views they dislike."
Where is the enforcement arm of the UN?
Time to reactivate "Team USA, World Police"