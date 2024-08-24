Inserting an exploitable bug (a "bugdoor"), one that's subtle enough that developers might not even notice during code review, is probably the winning move. However, it's interesting to note that in both 2002 and 2024 we got a backdoor rather than a bugdoor. That's probably because exploits are hard, and server-side exploits are really hard. Given how much work it is to be in a position to change the source code in the first place, it's not entirely surprising that attackers want to go with a reliable option. The counter-argument is that we may just never get to see any bugdoors because they never get caught (or if they do, they don't get flagged as subterfuge), so we're biased towards the events that we can actually detect.

There are other similarities. Both the 2002 and 2024 events targeted the build system, for example. This also makes sense, because build systems are a perfect mix of inscrutability and expressiveness. There's really no constraints on what you can do with most build systems. They have to be like this in order to make everything work everywhere that it's supposed to. Making something compile on Linux, MacOS, and Windows simultaneously is no easy feat. Add in support for multiple architectures and legacy versions, and well... you see where I'm going with this. The guiding design principle for build systems has been "just make it work", and so they end up being a complicated mess of directives, rules, variables, and command invocations. As long as they're working correctly, I suspect very few people are paying close attention to the contents of their build scripts, and that includes the developers/maintainers themselves. It's the ideal place to insert the first hook for a backdoor, hiding in plain sight.