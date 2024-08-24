A team of archaeologists says humans may have braced the butt of their weapons against the ground in a way that would impale a charging animal:
How did early humans use sharpened rocks to bring down megafauna 13,000 years ago? Did they throw spears tipped with carefully crafted, razor-sharp rocks called Clovis points? Did they surround and jab mammoths and mastadons? Or did they scavenge wounded animals, using Clovis points as a versatile tool to harvest meat and bones for food and supplies?
UC Berkeley archaeologists say the answer might be none of the above.
Instead, researchers say humans may have braced the butt of their pointed spears against the ground and angled the weapon upward in a way that would impale a charging animal. The force would have driven the spear deeper into the predator's body, unleashing a more damaging blow than even the strongest prehistoric hunters would have been capable of on their own.
Drawing upon multiple sources of writings and artwork, a team of Berkeley archaeologists reviewed historical evidence from around the world about people hunting with planted spears.
They also ran the first experimental study of stone weapons that focused on pike hunting techniques, revealing how spears react to the simulated force of an approaching animal. Once the sharpened rock pierced the flesh and activated its engineered mounting system, they say, the spear tip functioned like a modern day hollow-point bullet and could inflict serious wounds to mastodons, bison and saber-toothed cats.
"This ancient Native American design was an amazing innovation in hunting strategies," said Scott Byram, a research associate with Berkeley's Archeological Research Facility and first-author of a paper on the topic published today in the journal PLOS ONE. "This distinctive Indigenous technology is providing a window into hunting and survival techniques used for millennia throughout much of the world."
The historical review and experiment may help solve a puzzle that has fueled decades of debate in archaeology circles: How did communities in North America actually use Clovis points, which are among the most frequently unearthed items from the Ice Age?
[...] Clovis points are often the only recovered part of a spear. The intricately designed bone shafts at the end of the weapon are sometimes found, but the wood at the base of the spear and the pine pitch and lacing that help make them function as a complete system have been lost to time.
Plus, research silos limit that kind of systems thinking about prehistoric weaponry, Jun said. And if stone specialists aren't experts in bone, they might not see the full picture.
"You have to look beyond the simple artifact," he said. "One of the things that's key here is that we're looking at this as an engineered system that requires multiple kinds of sub-specialties within our field and other fields."
[...] "People who are doing metal military artifact analysis know all about it because it was used for stopping horses in warfare," Byram said. "But prior to that, and in other contexts with boar hunting or bear hunting, it wasn't very well known. It's a theme that comes back in literature quite a bit. But for whatever reason, it hasn't been talked about too much in anthropology."
[...] "Sometimes in archaeology, the pieces just start fitting together like they seem to now with Clovis technology, and this puts pike hunting front and center with extinct megafauna," Byram said. "It opens up a whole new way of looking at how people lived among these incredible animals during much of human history."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday August 25, @05:27PM
Or... GASP!... they used MORE than one technique?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday August 25, @05:58PM
Tool use is one of the things that distinguished us so very early on [adultswim.com] (the episodes without the key are free to watch and they cycle through them), everything from teeth to hands and onward through the march of technology.